5 Best LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 colorways released so far

Nike LeBron 21, LeBron's most recent sneaker release, is one of the top sneakers for individuals who like performance shoes on hardwood courts or enjoy street flair. Being associated with the National Basketball Association and having several NBA players as long-term partners has helped the Swoosh label become one of the most successful brands on the basketball field. Other famous basketball stars like Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson are also included on this list.

Joining forces with LeBron James is one of the most well-known and enduring athlete collaborations on the Swoosh label. LeBron James' partnership with Nike has redefined shoe culture time and time again. The LeBron 21 continues the heritage of innovative shoes that blend athletic performance and modern splendor.

Here is a list of the best five Nike LeBron 21 sneakers released so far.

More details about the five best LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 sneakers so far

1) Nike LeBron 21 "Conchiolin"

The "Conchiolin" version of the shoe comes in a color scheme that aligns with its name, featuring white, black, bi-coastal, and photon dust hues. Conchiolin is a strong protein that strengthens mollusk shells, making them highly resistant.

The shoe showcases a clean white upper with a subtle pearlescent finish, complemented by sleek black accents on the collar, tongue, and lateral Swoosh.

The design's unique look is enhanced by the bicoastal tone on the medial Swoosh, eyestay, and heels, which ties it back to the conchiolin inspiration. The shoe is completed with a dark midsole and a clean white rubber outsole.

The "Conchiolin" iteration of Nike LeBron 21 was released on December 19 at various retailers and on Nike.com. This release offers a perfect combination of aesthetic and function for basketball fans, with a price tag of $200, and is offered in men's sizing.

2) LeBron 21 "Abalone"

The color scheme of LeBron 21 "Abalone" is an appealing combination of Industrial Blue, Photon Dust, Court Blue, and Pink Rise. The shoe stands out with its glossy, color-shifting upper that resembles the intriguing outer covering of an abalone pearl.

The color scheme primarily depicts blue, which can be seen on the tongue, laces, inner lining, and midsole. The outsole is finished in a clean white tone. LeBron James was seen wearing a yellow variant of these shoes, but it's important to mention that this specific variant won't be released to the public.

The sneakers were released on December 1, 2023. Sneakerheads can purchase a pair of these kicks at specific Nike retail stores, either in-store or online. This new release from the LeBron collection is available in men's sizes and has a budget-friendly price of $210 USD.

3) LeBron 21 "Freshwater"

The Nike LeBron 21 "Freshwater" displays a full upper in an impressive shade of violet dust, creating a striking burst of color. The upper of the sneaker is made of nubuck and has perforations on the lateral toe. The vibrant purple hue is complemented by energetic yellow accents found on the Swoosh, bungee eyelets, LeBron's label on the tongue, and the heel tab.

The laces and sockliner maintain a consistent violet dust color palette. The midsole shows a metallic purple accent near the heel, adding to the overall design. The look is completed with a semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit.

The "Freshwater" colorway was released on October 14, 2023, and can be brought home through Nike's website and select retailers both online and in-store. The sneakers are available in men's sizes with a retail price of $200. However, GS sizes are available for only $160.

4) LeBron 21 "Dragon Pearl"

Dressed in an interesting color combination of Melon Tint, Monarch, and Metallic Red Bronze, as a tribute to the beautiful Dragon Pearl. The Nike LeBron 21 sports a sleek leather upper in an inviting Melon Tint color, reminiscent of a valuable gemstone. The shoes are designed with strategically placed perforations to improve breathability, ensuring maximum comfort during intense on-court moments.

The sneakers stand out with their meticulously embroidered Swoosh symbols on both sides, beautifully accentuating LeBron's signature on the tongues. In addition, the heel tabs feature intricate swirling patterns, complemented by a hand graphic that highlights LeBron James' four championship rings, which are elegantly imprinted on the insoles.

These kicks are presented in a unique box that complements the pearl-inspired theme, adding to the overall experience.

The "Dragon Pearl" variant of these kicks became accessible to the public on October 19, 2023. Enthusiasts can acquire these sneakers at authorized Nike Basketball retailers, both in-store and online, including the official Nike website. The sneakers are offered in men's sizes, and the price tag stands at $200.

5) LeBron 21 “Akoya”

The Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya" was the debut colorway of the LeBron 21 series. A mix of materials and exciting hues is used in the creation of these kicks. The "Light Bone" is used to cover the bulk of the top, while "Campfire Orange" is employed to highlight the lateral Swoosh, add the distinctive tongue's signature and cover the linework on the heel.

The construction of the shoe is inspired by oyster shells. The Cushlon 2.0 foam-equipped sole unit begins with an off-white midsole, skillfully supported by a translucent, milky white outer sole unit.

The Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya" was officially released on September 28, 2023, and those eager to make a purchase can grab it for a retail price of $200 on Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

In addition to the versions mentioned above, Team Swoosh has a slew of more exciting colorways of the Nike LeBron 21 silhouette in the works for the next several months. Anyone interested in purchasing these shoes may sign up on Nike's official website and use the SNKRS app to get timely information about when they will be available for purchase.