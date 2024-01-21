Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of various Nike Dunk Low colorways in recent weeks, the model arrived dressed in “University Gold” makeup for the new release.

The Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” iteration is expected to be offered sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date is not disclosed by the Swoosh label.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via the online as well as physical platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops. They will be tagged with a selling price label of $110 per pair.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Refreshing its collection with a Spring/Summer 2024 launch that catches the soul of the season is something that Nike is getting ready to do as the summer months near. The capability of the manufacturer to combine timeless style with a touch of fresh spice is demonstrated by the most recent edition of their ever-popular Dunk Low collection.

The new Nike Dunk Low features a predominately white structure, making them ideal for days of sunshine that are yet to come. In addition to providing an uncluttered and pristine appearance, the majority-white construction also functions as a backdrop for vibrant yet subtle shades.

Swoosh has decided to add a bit of summery vitality to their product by selecting a golden, sun-kissed yellow color. This beautiful tint is used to embellish the famous Swoosh coating, which gives the footwear a pleasant glow. The company's insignia is highlighted by a similar yellow, which also lends the layout an upbeat and tropical atmosphere.

The sun-inspired vibe of the shoe is finished off with this golden yellow pigment that is included on the rubber outer sole unit, which further enhances the seasonal attractiveness of the footwear.

Here's another look at the heels and tongues of these Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

In order to help sneaker lovers better understand the early days of the iconic model, the Swoosh website explains where the Dunks came from and how they rose to prominence:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” sneakers that will be accessible during spring 2024. Those interested in getting them are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

Many other Nike Dunk Low colorways will be joining the aforementioned “University Gold” variant in the coming weeks of 2024. Iterations like “Brazil,” “Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue,” "Patent Croc Panda," “Olive Aura,” "Phantom," and more are being prepared for launch this year. These shoes will be sold online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated sellers.