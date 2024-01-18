Nike Dunk Low “Smokey Mauve/Playful Pink” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low is welcoming another fresh colorway to further expand its extensive selection for women. This latest design will feature the “Smokey Mauve/Playful Pink” palette.

The Nike Dunk Low "Smokey Mauve/Playful Pink" sneakers are anticipated to be released sometime around the spring of 2024, as per House of Heat. It important to remember that the official release date is currently under wraps.

It is anticipated that these shoes will be sold not only online but also on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other sellers associated with the shoe brand. These women’s exclusive sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $115 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Smokey Mauve/Playful Pink” sneakers are combined with crisp white base

Take a closer peek at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

A unique springtime offering for women is on the way with the upcoming release of a Nike Dunk Low. This new rendition of the stated model is designed specifically for them in an enticing "Smokey Mauve" and "Playful Pink" color scheme.

The outer layer of the footwear is constructed out of traditional white leather, which serves as an uncluttered and classic backdrop that enables the vivid hues to shine through in their full glory. The toppings are daring and are primarily fashioned in a shade known as "Smokey Mauve," which is a color that exhibits both elegance and versatility.

This sophisticated color is used for every panel, with the exception of the Swooshes, which are given a striking appearance in a lively "Playful Pink."

Not only does the "Playful Pink" color make its way onto the Nike symbol on the tongue tag, but it also serves to further emphasize the vivacious personality of the shoe. Extra "Smokey Mauve" has been applied to the liners, lace fasteners, and rubber outer sole unit of the sneaker, which creates a harmonious finish that complements the layout of the sneaker.

Here's a detailed look at the side panels of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

Team Swoosh emphasizes the roots of this beloved silhouette in the following way:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "Smokey Mauve/Playful Pink" shoes are rumored to be arriving in the coming weeks of 2024, so make sure you keep an eye out for them. It is recommended that individuals who are interested in acquiring these pairs keep themselves connected to the Nike website or the SNKRS app in order to receive regular updates regarding the launch of these shoes.

Many other Dunk Low colorways are being prepared, alongside the “Smokey Mauve/Playful Pink” colorway. Iterations like “Pacific Moss” and “Patent Black Croc” are also made by the Swoosh label and will be offered in the coming weeks of 2024. These pairs are also expected to be offered via the online as well as physical platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other linked stores.