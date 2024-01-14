Nike Dunk Low "Pacific Moss" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low has been given a fresh twist with a unique rendition. Embracing a subtle and chic aesthetic, the latest iteration of this upcoming Dunk Low makes a refined statement. Designed exclusively for kids, it displays a stylish "Pacific Moss" palette that exudes sophistication.

Taking on the iconic "Be True" style, the Nike Dunk Low in "Pacific Moss" simply reflects the timeless charm of collegiate-inspired color-blocking, with its striking tone-on-white design.

The release date of these sneakers is currently under wraps. Sneakerheads speculate that the Nike Dunk Low GS "Pacific Moss" will be available at Nike Sportswear retailers both in-store and online, including Nike.com, during Spring of 2024. With a price tag of $90 USD, this sneaker comes in GS size.

Nike Dunk Low "Pacific Moss" sneakers are contrasted with crisp white underlays

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low remains a beloved choice in the ever-evolving world of sneakers. The classic silhouette never fails to attract enthusiasts with fresh takes on seemingly regular shoes. Furthermore, the Dunk Low "Pacific Moss" by Nike demonstrates an effortless mix of classic design and contemporary innovation, portraying the brand's ability to reimagine cultural heritage freshly and creatively.

This sneaker features a clean white and Pacific Moss colorway, with a leather construction for breathability and comfort. Perforations on the toe box, mesh tongues, and a padded inner lining add to the overall comfort of the shoe. The sneaker shows off a muddy green shade called "Pacific Moss," which may appeal to individuals who appreciate natural and earthy colors.

This color choice not only brings a hint of vintage style but also provides a perfect opportunity for sneaker enthusiasts to personalize their shoes. The appeal of this sneaker is further enhanced by its potential for an aged treatment. The layout includes a clean White base, complemented by Pacific Moss overlays.

The Pacific Moss color is prominently displayed on the eyes, bold Swoosh logos, laces, and inner lining of these sneakers. Meanwhile, the Nike branding stands out explicitly in a clean white color on the tongue labels, insoles, and heel tabs of these shoes. The shoe consists of a white midsole paired with a Pacific Moss rubber outsole.

The Nike Dunk Shoe has an entire community of loyal followers. There have been numerous versions of these sneakers, yet each one has become a classic. On the website, one can see a timeline that highlights Dunk's history and its origins:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

It continues as:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The elegant appearance of this latest iteration, which mixes elegance and functionality, is guaranteed to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts will love the top-notch craftsmanship and striking two-tone design of these kicks. Keep an eye out for a bunch of fresh Nike Dunk Low colorways, including the upcoming "Pacific Moss," in the months ahead.

In the next few weeks of 2024, the Swoosh label will be releasing variants including "TPU," "Cyber," "Knicks," and many more. Nike's retail outlets, including its online and physical stores, will sell these sneakers.