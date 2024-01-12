Nike Dunk Low “Knicks” shoes (2024): Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low sneaker shape is dressed in New York Knicks-inspired hues for a fresh iteration. This colorway of the stated silhouette is aptly dubbed “Knicks” and features a Bright Ceramic/Team Royal-White palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Knicks” shoes are expected to enter the footwear scene sometime around the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official launch date of these shoes is currently kept secret by the shoe brand.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other connected sellers. They will be marked with a retail price label of $115 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Knicks” sneakers feature New York Knicks-themed color scheme

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike establishes an important creative relationship with the New York Knicks basketball team by drawing influence from the famous colors of the team that represent it in a variety of releases. In their upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Swoosh plans to release a new hue of the Nike Dunk Low, dubbed the "Knicks" colorway.

The release of this product demonstrates Nike's unwavering dedication to incorporating elements of sports culture and team connections into the layouts of their creative and fashionable sneaker collections.

When it comes to this particular version, the Nike Dunk Low is constructed entirely out of leather and features openings on the toe box to allow for optimal ventilation. Optimal comfort is ensured by the inclusion of mesh tongue flaps along with inner linings.

This particular footwear is an ideal illustration of the colorful palette that the New York Knicks use. It features an orange foundation with blue additions, eyestays, Swoosh emblems, heels, tongue tags, inner padding, lace sets, and a rubber outsole that is durable and sturdy.

Details that set these shoes apart from others include the University Red Nike Swoosh on White insoles as well as the orange "Nike" logo that is included on the tongue flaps and sewn heel counters. A clean white midsole finishes the look and brings it to a conclusion.

Given its aesthetic variations, the sneaker silhouette has changed over time. Swoosh describes its history:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.

It continues as:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "Knicks" sneakers are going to be available in the months to come, so make sure you keep an eye out for them.

Those who have an interest in updates or any other information about the sneakers described above could sign up on the brand's website or install the SNKRS app.

Many more Dunk Lows are planned for release in 2024. The Swoosh label has teased numerous other colorways like “Rose Whisper,” “Concord,” “Photon Dust Vintage Green,” and “Valentine’s Day,” just to name a few. They are also expected to be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated sellers.