Nike Calm Slides MX colorways: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh label will release the Nike Calm Slides “MX Pack” in the summer of 2024. The upcoming pack showcases a range of marbled colorway designs reminiscent of patterns seen on Yeezy Foam RNNRs, along with a selection of unreleased Yeezy Slides.

In 2019, slip-ons and flip-flops gained popularity, thanks to the Yeezy Slides, sparking a fresh trend. Keeping up with the spirit, Nike has also presented its fresh take.

The Nike Calm Slide "MX Pack" is set to be released in the Summer of 2024 through Nike and select retailers, both online and in-store. Every pair, including women's exclusive and unisex sizes, will be priced at $50. Stay tuned to the brand's official website for the latest updates.

Nike Calm Slides MX designs appear similar to Yeezy Slides

Here's a detailed look at the Picante Red hue (Image via Nike)

Four different iterations of the Calm Slide have been teased in this pack, including "Pink Foam" and "Phantom" exclusively for women and "Picante Red" and "Black" for both men and women. The design of each version starts with a basic color, with an additional shade skillfully blended onto the slide, resulting in an interesting marbled look that extends from the footbed to the strap.

The footwear is constructed with flexible foam and comprises a wide-strap upper decorated with a debossed Nike Swoosh. Thanks to its textured top layer, the footbed sports a larger Swoosh for added style and a secure fit. The sleek silhouette is supported by a sturdy rubber outsole, guaranteeing excellent grip on all types of surfaces.

The official website of the Swoosh label described Nike Calm Slides in the following words:

"Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—no matter where your day off takes you. Made with soft yet responsive foam, these lightweight slides are easy to style and easy to pack. While the water-friendly design makes them ideal for the beach or pool, the minimalist look is elevated enough to wear around in the city. Time to slide in and check out."

Take a closer look at the black colorway (Image via Nike)

Nike's foray into the foam-based slip-on niche encountered some challenges despite its longstanding dominance in the sneaker industry. The Nike Calm Slide, which they introduced, was unable to generate significant interest in the market, particularly as the popularity of foam slides waned.

However, with these new iterations of Nike Calm Slides, Team Swoosh is making a push to establish itself in this market.

In related news, it is anticipated that the Nike Calm Flip Flop, a completely original design for the Nike Calm, will be introduced in the first few months of the year 2024. Three distinct color options will be available for its updated version of the classic flip-flop style: black, platinum violet, and sea glass.

Take a look at Pink and Phantom colorways (Image via Twitter/@SoleRetriever)

According to early information from various sources, the Nike Calm Flip Flop colorways are expected to make their debut in the footwear world around the spring of 2024. Footwear enthusiasts must be aware that Nike has not yet announced the official release date for the product.

Interested buyers can find these colorways both online and in-store through Nike, the SNKRS app, and various affiliated sellers. These pairs will be available for purchase at a price of $50.

The upcoming foam-based footwear from the Swoosh label demonstrates the brand's dedication to providing its customer base with modern and comfortable sandals. These designs are set to become a must-have for the summer thanks to their fashionable layout, coziness, and affordable price.