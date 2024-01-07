Nike Dunk Low “Concord” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low sneaker type has received a fresh update for the year 2024, and it has been given the name "Concord." This Dunk Low iterarion will be completely dressed in a White/Concord-University Red color scheme.

The Nike Dunk Low “Concord” sneakers are all set to make their debut in the coming weeks of summer 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. However, the official word on this release is still pending from the Swoosh label.

These sneakers will reportedly be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $115 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Concord” shoes are complemented with crisp white underlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike Sportswear intends on releasing another rendition of Peter Moore's vintage Dunk Low shoe during the summer of 2024. This version will have the designer's well-known two-tone arrangement. White, Concord (Purple), and University Red make up the color scheme of this most recent edition, which has been given the name "Concord." All three colors are very vibrant and promise to impress fans.

This Nike Dunk Low has been manufactured from high-quality leather and features openings on the toe box, which contribute to the shoe's ventilation. The incorporation of mesh tongues and an inside lining contributes to an even higher level of comfort.

The footwear has a crisp white foundation with Concord additions, swooshes, lace fasteners, tongue flap tags, an inner liner, and a sturdy rubber outer sole unit. The sneaker's look spotlights these elements.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the insoles have a Nike logo in a brilliant red color, and the overall look is finished off in a sophisticated manner with a white midsole.

Sneakerheads can better connect themselves with the roots of the widely worn silhouette by understanding the origins and growth of Dunks that can be found on the official website of the Swoosh:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Concord” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of this year. Dunkheads and other sneaker enthusiasts are advised to follow Nike’s site or its SNKRS app for regular updates on their arrival if they’re willing to purchase them.

In addition to the stated “Concord” version, the Swoosh brand has lined up many other iterations of Nike Dunk Low for the coming months of 2024, both fresh and vintage. Colorways including “Sole Mates,” “Lilac Bloom,” “Photon Dust Vintage Green,” and more are planned for release, alongside the restocking of highly-coveted variants like “Reverse Curry” and “Ultraman.”

All of these variants are expected to be sold by the online and physical sites of Nike’s SNKRS app and a bunch of connected sellers.