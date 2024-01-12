Nike Dunk Low “Light Mauve/Plum” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The "Light Mauve Plum" colorway of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette is a brand-new addition to the brand's collection of footwear designed just for children.

The Nike Dunk Low “Light Mauve/Plum” shoes are expected to hit the sneaker market sometime in the spring of 2024, as stated by House of Heat and other sources. It’s important to note that the Swoosh brand is keeping the confirmed release date under wraps for now.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be offered via the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be launched with a retail price label of $90 and in grade school sizes.

Nike Dunk Low “Light Mauve/Plum” shoes feature white underlays

A look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

In an effort to further appeal to its younger fans, Nike has introduced an updated version of the Nike Dunk Low that is specific to children and features spring-appropriate hues.

The sneakers in question are supported by a silky white leather top, which serves as an uncluttered foundation for the additional colorful features that are incorporated into the layout.

With toppings in a subdued mauve, which is a hue that is both subtle and fashionably adaptable, the base color is complemented effectively. Contrary to the white top, this delicate tint spreads over the liners and the lace sets, offering a harmonious and soothing contrast between the two.

It is the vivid plum purple that acts as the pair's standout touch. An eye-catching splash of color is added to the side profile of the shoes by the contrast-stitched lateral swooshes, which are adorned with this intense and rich pigment.

Additionally, the same plum-purple color is included on the heel additions, tongue tags, and outer sole unit of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

This color pattern is inverted on the medial swoosh, which features plum sewing on a mauve leather swoosh.

The Swoosh label's website describes the origins and growth of the Dunks as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low "Light Mauve Plum" sneakers, as they will be available in the coming months. Sign up for updates on the brand's website or SNKRS app if you're interested in sneakerhead news or any other information regarding the aforementioned shoes.

In addition to the “Light Mauve/Plum” variant, Nike has also lined up another “Black Toe” colorway of Nike Dunk Low exclusively in kids sizing options. This shoe is directly influenced by the vintage Air Jordan 1 with a similar name and color palette, released in 1985.