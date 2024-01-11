Nike Dunk Low “Black Toe” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low silhouette is broadening its portfolio for kids with an all-new “Black Toe” colorway. This version is inspired by the vintage Air Jordan 1 colorway.

The Nike Dunk Low “Black Toe” iteration is expected to enter the shoe market sometime around the coming weeks of 2024, as per Sneaker News and other similar sources. Note that the official launch dates of these pairs are kept under wraps.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped in grade school sizes via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated sellers. They will be marked with a $90 price tag.

Nike Dunk Low “Black Toe” sneakers bring back classic Air Jordan 1 color palette

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike keeps looking into a possible interplay between its famous Dunk and Air Jordan shapes, and this time they are doing so by re-creating a classic Air Jordan palette for the Dunk Low.

For the year 2024, the company has made arrangements to incorporate the illustrious "Black Toe" color-blocking into a Dunk Low that is only available to children. This color-blocking was first made popular by the Air Jordan 1 in 1985.

When looking at Nike's history, it becomes clear that the "Black Toe" Dunk Low is not the first time an original Air Jordan palette has been transposed onto a Dunk. This tradition began in 2006 when Journey's released the "Jordan Pack" compilation.

The assortment featured reimagined versions of a variety of Jordan variations, such as the True Blue 3s and the Playoff 8s, all of which were reinterpreted in the Dunk silhouette. The Nike SB Dunk "J Pack" is another example of a shoe that has undergone numerous variations throughout its existence.

This practice was brought back by Nike in 2024 with the official unveiling of the Dunk Low GS "Black Toe." The footwear retains the "Black Toe" look, with black mudguards that match the lace fasteners and eye stays, pristine white toe boxes and mid-panels, and gym red accents on the heel.

The layout, on the other hand, is a little bit different from the original version in a surprising way: the middle Swoosh is painted red, which features a novel and perhaps divisive twist on the traditional design.

Sneakerheads can learn about Dunks' history on the Swoosh website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Sneak a peek at the eagerly awaited Nike Dunk Low "Black Toe" colorway, expected to drop sometime this year. If you're interested in purchasing them, Dunkheads and other sneakerheads should follow Nike's website or SNKRS app for frequent updates on when they're available.

In addition to the “Black Toe” colorway, the Swoosh label has planned other Nike Dunk Low colorways in kids sizing options that will be dropped in the coming months of 2024.

Nike recently unveiled the “Light Mauve/Plum” colorway of the Dunk Low model in kids sizing options that will be launched during spring this year, as per House of Heat.