Air Jordan 1 Mid "Light Smoke Grey" sneakers: Restock, price, and more details explored

Nike’s Jordan business is planning to restock one of its popular variations of the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette. The rereleasing colorway is dubbed “Light Smoke Grey.” This AJ 1 Mid iteration is completely decked in a Light Smoke Grey/Black-White color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Smoke Grey” sneakers are expected to be dropped sometime during February 2024, as per Sole Retriever. The confirmation of this release is still awaited from Jordan Brand. These shoes are expected to be sold via Nike and other select retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $125 per pair, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey shoes are coupled with black and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the Light Smoke Grey AJ 1 Mid sneakers (Image via Nike)

The return of classic hues is now an established pattern that sneaker fans are excited about in the global marketplace of shoes, which is constantly on the move and constantly evolving.

A design that has seen a rise in prominence over the past few years, the Air Jordan 1 Mid, is not unfamiliar with this approach. The Light Smoke Grey colorway, which is one of the most desired hues, will be returning in February 2024, much to the surprise of those who are passionate about Jordan sneakers.

After its initial introduction in the year 2020, the AJ 1 Mid "Light Smoke Grey" rendition instantly became popular among fans due to its adaptability and subtle sophistication throughout the sneaker community.

The re-release in 2024 is expected to be faithful to the original design of the stated Air Jordan 1 Mid colorway, preserving the original color scheme that helped make it a classic.

At the top of the athletic footwear, there is a perfect combination of light smoke gray leather additions, which are complemented by elements of pristine white and sharp black. A distinction is created between the white parts on the toe, collar, and midfoot with the black lace set, the Swoosh, and the famous Wings emblem.

A grey rubber outer sole unit along with the iconic white midsole of the Air Jordan 1 are the finishing touches that bring this classic design to a successful conclusion. The website of the Swoosh label showcased the history of the iconic Air Jordan 1 model with the following text:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep a look out in the next few weeks for the release of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Mid "Light Smoke Grey" sneakers.

Fans of the Jordan brand and anyone else looking to get their hands on these high-tops should bookmark Nike's website and use the SNKRS app to stay updated on when these sneakers will be available for purchase.