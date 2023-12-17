Air Jordan 1 Mid “Embroidered” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid model is now dressed in another enticing ensemble featuring “Embroidered” details. This latest iteration is primarily dressed in white with the eponymous embroidered swooshes on top.

As stated by Sneaker News, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Embroidered” sneakers are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime in the next few weeks of 2024. Note that the accurate launch date is kept hidden by the Swoosh label.

These sneakers are marked with a selling price label of $125 per pair. Reportedly, they will be sold by Nike's online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected vendors.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Embroidered” shoes are accented with subtle blue swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

Since its introduction, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has served as a platform for artistic endeavors, enabling Jordan Brand to try its hand with various aesthetics and materials. Their most recent incarnation uses the conventional sneaker design while maintaining uniqueness by including colorful stitched Swooshes.

This fresh Air Jordan 1 Mid begins with an exterior that is primarily made of white leather, which serves as a foundation for the clean and classic layout. The color scheme is brought to life near the footwear's rear through dark tan reinforcements and deep black collars, offering an appearance of dimension and intensity.

This palette of colors emanates an air of subtle grace, making it ideal for individuals who recognize the value of timeless style with a contemporary flair.

This particular Air Jordan 1 Mid is distinguished by the bright sky blue stitching featured on the classic Swooshes on the sides, as well as the Wings design on the side of the ankle.

Take a closer look at the tongues and heels (Image via Nike)

The company emblems on the tongue labels, as well as the insoles, are represented using a comparable shade of blue, resulting in a pleasant and consistent appearance. The footwear is positioned on top of a sole section that is black and sail-colored to complete the style.

The roots and advancement of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette are emphasized on Nike’s site in the following words,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Embroidered” shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Those sure to get their hands on these mid-top shoes are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s site or utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of the stated colorway.

The abovementioned Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe will accompany a similarly crafted “Embroidered” variation of the Air Jordan 1 Low model.