Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Multi-Color sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In 2024, Jordan Brand plans to broaden the selection of sneakers that are exclusively designed for children, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid model.

Therefore, the brand has just introduced a brand-new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE called "Multi-color." These sneakers will be decked in a White/Taxi-Dark Shadow-Hyper Pink-New Emerald-Vapor Green color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Multi-color” sneakers are all set to enter the sneaker market sometime during February 2024, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. Note that the official word is still awaited on the arrival of these sneakers.

The selling price for the kids' options is set at $120 for grade school sizes, $80 for preschool sizes, and $65 for toddler sizes. They will be available for purchase at the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Multi-Color sneakers will be launched in kids' exclusive sizes

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

With the forthcoming launch of the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a colorful multi-color construction, Jordan Brand is planning to add a splash of color to the sneaker collections that are targeted at children.

Following closely on the heels of the recently disclosed women's special Air Jordan 1 Low Sail Dark Grey, this debut comes as a welcome surprise. Now, Jordan Brand's junior fans have the opportunity to get their hands on this version of the AJ1 Mid, which is a lively and multicolored rendition of the shoe.

A multi-color color palette sets the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Multi-Color apart from other versions of the shoe, which are constructed entirely out of leather. Several different hues of blue are featured on the eyestays of the footwear, which contribute to the sneaker's dynamic appearance.

The mudguard features light green accents. In opposition to the gray that is used for the collar topping, the collar is adorned with a vivid pink color. The added layer on the heel is black, and a yellow Swoosh emblem has been swept across the side of the trainer.

The white tongue flap, toebox, and quarter section are complemented beautifully by the inclusion of red-colored lace fasteners, which offer an additional layer of vibrancy.

This lively as well as playful coloring is finished off with a mottled white midsole plus a dark gray outer sole unit, which are the design's final components.

Nike places a significant priority on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette’s legacy as the primary focal point. It is because the sneaker's design is so popular.

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Here's closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Multi-color” shoes that will be accessible in the following year. Those eager to cop a pair for themselves are urged to stay in touch with Nike’s online site and get the SNKRS app for timely updates on their official launch details.