Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Red Stitch” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s sublabel Jordan sneaker line will be adding another enticing variation of Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker style. The latest addition is dressed in a single-color black nubuck outfit featuring vibrant red stitches all over.

According to House of Heat, it is anticipated that the newly developed Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Red Stitch" colorway will make its debut at some point during the coming months of 2024. These sneakers with a mid-cut silhouette will be available for purchase, and the selling price for each pair will be $115.

These boots will be made available for purchase through the Nike SNKRS app, as well as through Nike's online and physical retail locations, and through a variety of retail merchants who are affiliated with Nike. Note that the official release dates are still being kept a secret for the time being.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Red Stitch” sneakers are decked in a monotone ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Yet another Air Jordan 1 for the beginning of 2024 has been spotted, this time focusing on a mid-cut shape, and it features creative red detailing and grey nubuck/suede for the upper.

This version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a perfect example of how style and heritage can be harmoniously combined. It is reminiscent of the low-top version of the shoe.

The color palette of dark gray continues to be the focal point of its layout, conveying flexibility as well as a refined simplicity that can easily be adapted to any stylistic preference.

When it comes to spanning the distinction between the court and up-to-date design, the modest incorporation of red stitches at the forefoot, as well as heel, is a graceful tribute to the renowned Chicago Bulls.

The top is adorned with nubuck sections and suede panels that alternate with one another, adding an extra dose of tactile opulence while offering an aesthetically pleasing and sensory delight.

Instead of being overlaid, the Swoosh elements and heel Wings designs are brilliantly in-set, which results in a more sleek and sophisticated appearance. As an additional feature, the eyestays have been trimmed in a distinctive manner and positioned on top, which gives the silhouette of the footwear a subtly distinct personality.

The sole block is equally compelling, sporting a charcoal and black foundation that is sprinkled with white Grind Rubber particles. This not only boosts the shoe's visual appeal, but also highlights Nike's dedication to environmentally responsible design techniques.

Take a closer look at the lateral sides and branding accents (Image via Nike)

The official Nike website explains where the classic AJ1 sneaker came from, stating:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming "Black Red Stitch" Air Jordan 1 Mid version, which is expected to drop sometime next year.

To stay up-to-date on when these sneakers will be available for purchase, interested parties can sign up on Nike's website or utilize the SNKRS app.