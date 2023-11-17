Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Paris YMCA” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 goes beyond its enduring reputation with a design that ties back to the very beginnings of the sport of basketball, which is an elegant nod to the long and illustrious history of the game of basketball.

The most recent rendition of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is greater than just a fashionable combination of suede and leather; it is also a tribute to the timelessly classic nature of Europe's oldest basketball court, which is located in the basement of the Paris YMCA, which originally opened in 1893.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Paris YMCA is decked out in a Velvet Brown/Earth-Sanddrift-Metallic Gold-Summit White palette. It is scheduled to be made available for purchase by the public in the spring of 2024 via Nike and other select retailers, online as well as in-store. This sneaker will cost $150 and come in sizes for men. It will be available in stores.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Paris YMCA” shoes are covered in leather and suede overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Once more, Jordan Brand is breaking new ground when it comes to communicating stories through their footwear. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE will pay respect to a significant moment in basketball history when it is released in the spring of 2024. The court in question is the oldest basketball court in the world, and it is located in the basement of a YMCA in the city of Paris, France.

This rendition maintains the tradition of incorporating meaningful tales into the Jordan 1 Mid, such as the previous kids' special variant influenced by Michael Jordan's six titles, which can be considered a precedent for this release.

The elegance of the old Parisian court was mirrored on the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Paris YMCA sneaker as a way to pay homage to the long and illustrious history of basketball. The footwear has a design that is evocative of the actual court's dark wooden build and includes a color scheme that is a harmonic mix of rustic browns, creams, and reddish browns.

This can be noticed on the heel as well as the tongue tag, which are both embellished with an interwoven design that is reminiscent of the herringbone hardwood laid out on the court's floor. The concept deftly combines the past with present-day trends in an exquisite manner.

The basketball shoe comes with a unique hangtag that pays homage to the court's historical importance by stating, "Tribute to the oldest basketball court in Europe, Paris 1893." This recognition celebrates the court's position as the oldest basketball court that is still in use as well as its historical significance as the first basketball court to be built beyond the United States.

The luxurious tones of the top are set off by a traditional white Air Jordan 1 midsole, which can be found at the bottom of the sneaker. It also features a long-lasting outsole made of brown rubber, ensuring that it is both stylish and useful.

Take a closer look at the hangtags of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

This pair of Air Jordan 1 Mids is more than just an accessory; they are an item of basketball history that has been painstakingly constructed and intricately laced with stories from the game's past.

Be on the lookout for the new AJ1 Mid “Paris YMCA” shoes that will be accessible sometime during spring 2024.