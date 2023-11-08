Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Gift Giving” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand has added the "Gift Giving" shade of the Air Jordan 1 High Golf as part of the expansion of its golf portfolio. This new offering, which is expected to be released this month, follows the much-hyped Eastside Golf collaboration. The new "Gift Giving" version will have a Metallic Silver/Metallic Silver-Photon Dust-White color scheme.

On November 17, 2023, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gift Giving" variation will be available for purchase, as per initial reports from Sole Retriever and other sources. Nike and other select Jordan Brand merchants, online as well as in-store, will sell these sneakers. The retail price of the item is $210, and it is available in sizes for men.

Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Gift Giving” features metallic silver leather makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ 1 High sneakers (Image via Nike)

It would be an understatement to call the remarkable history of the Air Jordan 1 High amazing. Jordan Brand has provided us with numerous incarnations of this famous style over the years, each one representing a different culture, era, or source of encouragement through the shoe's design.

The most recent iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High Golf will be available in a hue that has a "Gift Giving" vibe to it. Under the same gift umbrella, fans will also receive a pair of Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes and a pair of Jordan 6 Golf shoes in addition to this pair.

The upper portion of this golf-ready iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High is covered with metallic silver leather. It gives the shoe a sophisticated look that is perfect for the game of golf. A gleaming Swoosh logo with a chrome treatment serves as a finishing touch to this.

Expand Tweet

Although the grey sockliner provides a subtle difference, the laces are the same tone as the top, so they fit in smoothly. A custom graphic of the number "23" can be found elsewhere on the footwear, including on the insole.

The Jumpman emblem, rendered in three dimensions and sporting a toned silver appearance, serves as one of the edition's standout features. The bottom part of the shoe is made up of a pristine white rubber midsole with a semi-translucent transparent rubber outsole with a spikeless tread pattern that is suited for green.

The outer sole unit features the same personalized "23" mark in the toe area, and it also features the characteristic Jumpman Golf emblem at the heel. These logos provide a hint about the shoe's unique motif.

Expand Tweet

Jordan Brand, cognizant of the fact that the Air Jordan 1's meteoric rise to fame didn't happen overnight, recounts the shoe's origins as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues as:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Set your reminders for the upcoming release of the "Gift Giving" Air Jordan 1 High Golf. Keep an eye on Nike's homepage or download the SNKRS app to get the latest updates on the arrival of the Jordan shoes.