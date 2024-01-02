Nike Book 1 x Air Max 95 “Neon” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike disclosed the Nike Book 1 athletic footwear in September 2023; Devin Booker wore these shoes as his first signature model. As with his previously presented "Clay Orange," "Ashen Slate," and "Cool Grey" colorways, the player's distinctive style is on full display in this brand new Air Max 95-inspired "Neon" getup.

This recent iteration features a PE colorway designed specifically for Devin Booker.

The Nike Book 1 x Air Max 95 “Neon” shoes seem to be a Player Exclusive, so you won't see them for sale anytime soon, as per initial reports.

Check out Nike's online stores or other collaborating Nike Basketball merchants for more hues of the Book 1 silhouette. Fans and curious readers may also keep an eye out for them.

Nike Book 1 x Air Max 95 “Neon” sneakers are coupled with bold black overlays

Devin Booker sporting the exclusive colorway (Image via Instagram/@nbakicks)

An updated color palette for Devin Booker's first Nike Book 1 was presented to the public on Christmas. The legendary Nike Air Max 95 "Neon" style is the source of influence for this rendition, which evokes a sense of nostalgia for Booker regarding the time he spent playing basketball.

At the beginning of 2023, Booker got to unveil his first trademark sneaker with Nike.

Even though fans will be able to purchase a pair of Booker's signature sneakers in the spring of 2024, he has already displayed his signature kicks in a variety of ensembles. One of these colorways has unique color choices, such as the Air Max 95 "Neon" edition.

As a nod to the iconic sneaker that came out in 1995, Booker wore a pair of "Neon"-themed Book 1s during the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Because they were his dad's favorite footwear and a constant companion throughout his childhood, Booker continues to hold the Air Max 95 in high regard.

The Air Max-inspired sneaker has a quilted textile featuring elegant nubuck accents spanning the mid-foot, vamp, quarter, collar area, and mesh tongue flap in a trendy cool grey colorway.

This color balance extends to the inside lining and the laces, whereas the mudguard and the midsole are highlighted with black detailing.

The Swooshes, the tongue tab, and the heel tab are all highlighted in neon and they are all situated on top of a semi-translucent outer sole unit.

According to the Nike press, the following is the design description of the Nike Book 1 silhouette:

“Using insights from Booker and young hoopers around the world, the Nike Book 1 offers athletes a tailored combination of lateral stability, cushioning, and responsiveness underfoot. To accomplish this, Nike design teams stacked a Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole with a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom air bag in the heel.”

Expand Tweet

It further reads:

“On the outside, a workwear-inspired canvas and twill upper adds durability, while a suede collar and genuine leather across the forefoot provide more reinforcement and a familiar, plush, broken-in feel.”

Stay tuned to Nike’s online site and SNKRS app to catch more upcoming iterations of the recently developed Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 model.