Stash x Nike Air Max 95 shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike’s Air Max 95 sneakers are ready to embrace another fresh makeover for the coming year. This time, the ageless sneaker design will be reinterpreted by a popular graffiti artist, Stash. The Stash x Nike Air Max 95 sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during the coming year, as reported by House of Heat.

These shoes will be offered at a fixed price label of $160 per pair. They will be delivered by Nike’s online and offline platforms, along with the shoe company’s authorized dealers.

Stash x Nike Air Max 95 shoes are dressed in blue tones

Here's another look at the upcoming collab sneakers (Image via Nike)

The famed graffiti artist Stash is set to resume his collaborative efforts with Nike for a fresh interpretation on the Air Max 95 that is scheduled to be released in 2024. This news comes as the global phenomenon of sneaker crossovers continues to expand at a rapid pace.

Stash, an esteemed personality in the graffiti sector, is known for fusing his artistic sensibilities with the history of Nike's footwear line for many years. In the past, they have worked on a wide range of sneaker designs, each of which has gone on to become highly sought after in the sneaker fraternity.

The Air Force 1 High, the Dunk Low and the Air Zoom Spiridon are distinguished among their joint endeavors because each shoe serves as a blank canvas for Stash's distinctive color palettes as well as design features, many of which are significantly influenced by his beginnings in street painting.

The vivid blue color scheme that is characteristic of Stash's work was used in the 2006 Air Max 95 sneaker, which can be seen in both of the images above and below. This was one of the most successful and unforgettable partnerships.

The level of detail and complexity of his large-scale mural paintings were replicated in this AM95's top surface, which featured a gradient pattern and exquisite detailing.

It is anticipated that Stash will add a new point of view to the Air Max 95 shape, despite the fact that specifics on the 2024 incarnation are still being kept under wraps. The question of whether he will return to the famous blue hues or chart a new route with his color pallete remains an enigma.

This collaborative AM95 sneaker will feature Stash's recognizable design language, which combines gritty urban elements with the clean lines of Nike's products.

Expand Tweet

The groundbreaking Nike Air Max technology is the inspiration for the whole Nike Air Max product family. This technology, which is detailed on the official website of the Swoosh brand, is as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

You may now add to your watchlist the most up-to-date pair of Stash x Nike Air Max 95 shoes, which will become available later on in the year. Those who are interested are urged to sign up on the Swoosh web site or download the SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the release of these sneakers.