Nike Book 1 "Light Orewood Brown" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The collaboration between American basketball player Devin Booker and Nike resulted in the release of his first signature sneaker, appropriately titled the Nike Book 1. Multiple hues of the silhouette have been released this year, and 2024 is shaping up to be just as dope thanks to a recently leaked "Light Orewood Brown" pair.

This variation is entirely wrapped up in a Light Orewood Brown/Multi-Color-Sesame-Baroque Brown-Sail-Safety Orange color palette.

In February 2024, the Nike Book 1 "Light Orewood Brown" colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market. These shoes will be available for purchase via both online and in-store of Nike and a slew of its linked sellers. The retail price of the item is $150, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Nike Book 1 Mirage Light Orewood Brown shoes are embellished with Safety Orange accents

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Devin Booker, a top player for the Phoenix Suns, seems to be generating headlines not only on the field but also off it, particularly in the community of sneakerheads.

Booker made his professional debut in the Clay Orange version of his inaugural signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1, in the first game of the season, thereby becoming a member of the exclusive club of NBA stars who have their own signature Nike footwear. This limited-run pairing will only see 500 pairs issued, and it will serve as a precursor to the introduction of the wider assortment.

The Light Orewood Brown coloration is the newest addition to the portfolio as part of the broader rollout in 2024 that is getting closer.

It has been speculated that the Nike Book 1 "Light Orewood Brown" will be an embodiment of fashion, utility, and the narration of personal stories.

This shoe bears similarities to the layout of the "Ashen Slate" and combines the toughness of canvas midfoot sections motivated by workwear with the subtle beauty of suede toppings.

A large Swoosh made of tumbled leather gracefully outlines the midfoot, and it blends in perfectly with the safety orange Booker logo that is located on the tongue. The footwear's perforated collar as well as sockliner are highlighted with sesame tones that are both muted and intense, giving the shoe an enhanced appearance overall.

However, what actually differentiates the shoe from others is the way in which it pays tribute to Booker's background. A representation of his family tattoo has been stitched and sewn onto the interior of the tongue tag.

Take a closer look at the heels of the shoe (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

At the same time, the insole contains numbers that are important to him; specifically, it contains the zip codes for cities ranging from Grand Rapids to Phoenix. The heel boldly shows the words "Chapter 1" with pull tabs in a baroque brown tint that is suggestive of a book's backbone and pages, echoing the literary spirit of its name.

Underfoot, the shoe features a 14mm Air Zoom element in the heel, Cushlon 2.0 foam, a midfoot shank, and it is finished off with a semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit. All of these components have been developed to provide the wearer with a sensation that is optimized for performance.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Book 1 “Light Orewood Brown” shoes that will be accessible in the coming year. For timely alerts on these shoes, fans are advised to sign up on Nike’s site or utilize the SNKRS app.