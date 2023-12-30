Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 14 was added to Jordan Brand's 2024 Christmas lineup with the popular "Black Toe" design, following the most recent disclosure of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe."

This shoe will be dressed entirely in a White/black-varsity red-metallic Silver color palette. The early look at the future release was most recently shared by renowned Jordan Brand insiders ZSneakerheadz and SneakerFiles.

The Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" sneakers are anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. It's equally important to know that the official word on this launch is still pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

These sneakers are predicted to be sold by the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of partner sellers. Wait for the pricing details as well.

Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” shoes feature classic white, black, and varsity red makeup

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Releasing for a record-breaking fourth time, the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" rendition is planned to drop during the 2024 holiday season. The iconic Air Jordan 14 footwear made its debut in 1998.

The stated "Black Toe" variation of the shoe made an impressive comeback in 2014, returning to its original form after an initial debut in 2006 that had ribbed panels. Jordan Brand is believed to more faithfully reproduce the original color scheme and design in 2024.

Featuring a variety of hues like metallic silver, varsity red, white, and black, the Air Jordan 14 boasts a stunning appeal.

The shoe is named "Black Toe" because of the combination of black suede and white velvety leather used to decorate the paneling on the walls and the toe box.

Most of the midsole is white, and it features Metallic Silver in the midfoot and the classic "Jumpman" and "23" on the heel counters.

Elements on the heel tabs, as well as the Jumpman logo on the toe area and the Jordan insignia on the tongue flaps, are highlighted with varsity red touches.

The classic style is finished with a black rubber sole that features bits of metallic silver.

Jordan Brand's official site underlines the foundation and advancement of the model in the following text:

“The Air Jordan XIV quickly went from zero to legendary. During the 1998 Finals, Tinker slipped an early AJ XIV prototype to MJ, asking him to refrain from wearing it. But MJ took a liking to the shoe, wearing them en route to his sixth and final ring. The AJ XIV would also be the last signature model worn on court by Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.”

Expand Tweet

It continues as follows:

“The shoes came to be known as some of the most comfortable Air Jordans ever, but it was their revolutionary technology that truly set them apart. The model was low-cut, built for both speed and control with dual zoom units and breathable mesh vents on the outsole. It all added up to a shoe worthy of a legend's game.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" shoe that will be accessible by the end of the coming year. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other sneakerheads are urged to stay tuned to Nike's online site and SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch of the stated AJ14 colorway.