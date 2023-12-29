Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand’s planned sneakers for the holiday season 2024 began to surface online recently, and the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" is the most recent addition to this list. The famous Jordan Brand insider @zsneakerheadz recently unveiled this news.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" shoes are anticipated to be offered sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. It’s equally important to remember that the launch date is currently under cover by the Nike Brand.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped online as well as on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail merchants. This reinterpreted variant of the AJ1 model will supposedly arrive in full family sizing options including men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants.

While the men's sizes will cost you $180, the other three smaller sizes will be priced at $140, $85, and $70, respectively.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" sneakers feature original black, white, and red makeup

Here's another look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Nike-owned Jordan Brand will introduce the AJ 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" edition to Jordanheads and sneaker fans in the latter part of 2024 as part of their "Reimagined" portfolio. This new edition maintains that adding contemporary twists to timeless patterns is a trend. The most recent "Black Toe Reimagined" variation surfaced following the success of the previously released "Lost & Found" and "Royal Reimagined" iterations.

The classic "Black Toe" color palette is anticipated to be included in the "Black Toe Reimagined" launch, although specifics on its arrival have not yet been announced. Additionally, the ageless charm of the initial layout will be mirrored with the addition of red elements to the ankle flap, heel counters, and rubber outer sole unit.

Preserving an original sense is accomplished using "Nike Air" labeling on the tongues, insoles, and bottom of the footwear. This highly anticipated edition is made more appealing by the look of the packaging, which is updated.

The following discusses the extensive past and origins of the Air Jordan 1 footwear, as described on the official Nike website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the brand new Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" shoes, which are scheduled to become available in the coming year.

To stay informed about the arrival of these high-top shoes, it is recommended that followers of the Jordan brand and other purchasers who are interested in purchasing them stay in contact with Nike's online site and the SNKRS app.

Besides the aforementioned reimagined colorway, Jordan Brand has planned numerous other Air Jordan 1 High shoe colorways for the soon-approaching year 2024. Some of these iterations will be "Black Metallic Gold," "Metallic Gold," "Black/White," and "Green Glow."