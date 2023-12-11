Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Metallic Gold shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is enthusiastically looking forward to the coming year, with numerous Air Jordan 1 releases planned for different months of 2024. Most recently, Sole Retriever shared a mockup of another “Black Metallic Gold” colorway of the stated signature silhouette that will be released in 2024.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Black Metallic Gold” colorway will be offered for sale sometime around August 2024, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. Note that the confirmed launch date is currently undercover by the shoe brand.

Nike, SNKRS, and a select group of retailers will sell these shoes. This release will be available both online and in-store.

There are sizes available for the entire family, and the selling price is $180 for males, $140 for grade school, $85 for preschool, and $70 for toddlers.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Metallic Gold shoes will feature a glossy finish on top

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker mockup (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 1 High has been through several different iterations. The silhouette has been subjected to everything that Jordan Brand has to offer but has not yet been gone.

Even though there is less of a buzz surrounding it, Michael Jordan's first exclusive footwear is still available in stores today. A hue that is already well-known is going to make a comeback for the Fall 2024 season, following in the footsteps of the Reimagined Royals as well as the forthcoming Craft Celadon.

Prepare yourself for the unveiling of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Metallic Gold, which will be returning with a new twist.

The "Black Metallic Gold" iteration of AJ1 High which will be released in the fall of 2024, will be presented to us in a manner that we have never seen a version of before. This time, the paint scheme incorporates colorblocking design elements in the Bred style.

There is no change to the color black; instead, metallic gold has been substituted for red. Rather than being coated in leather, the top layers will be covered with a high metallic-like gloss.

Elevating the design, the underlayers boast a luxurious lustrous leather. A sail-colored midsole, which gives the shoe an antique appearance, is placed on top of a solid rubber outer sole unit with a gold tinge.

Regarding the humble beginnings of the AJ1 shoe and the historical setting in which it was created, the following details can be found on the official site of Swoosh:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

In the following year, you can purchase Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Black Metallic Gold" sneakers, so keep an eye out for them.

Those who are optimistic that they will be able to acquire these sneakers are strongly encouraged to keep an eye on the Nike website or use the SNKRS app to receive timely updates regarding their arrival.