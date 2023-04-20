Top 3 shoes like Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found

The Jordan Brand team responsible for developing the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found seems to have obsessed over every detail of the shoe's design to bring the nostalgic story to life. These Jordan designers studied multiple pairs of original AJ1s in varying states of distress to capture the nuances of the shoe's look. The look was described as having "light-to-no wear but with materials that sat for years in a box and didn't withstand the test of time".

They focused on several key design elements of Lost and Found to drive forward AJ1's history. The Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found is inspired by the high-top Air Jordan 1 original colorway, first released in 1985. The shoe harkens back to a time when shoe boxes were often lost in inventory stockrooms, only to be found years later.

The Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found Reimagined shoes were originally launched on November 19, 2022, for $180. The colorway became an instant hit and was even called the shoe of the year.

On its SNKRS app, the Swoosh label recently made a probable restocking indication by asking users what they would do if the sneakers were available soon. Restocking was expected to take place on April 20, 2023, but the latest updates revealed that the shoes aren’t restocking as of now, leaving fans heartbroken.

While the shoes may not be getting restocked, there are other shoes similar to the AJ 1 Lost and Found that fans might like.

Air Jordan 1 “Rust Shadow” and two other shoes that look similar to Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred"

The shoe features a similar silhouette to the Lost and Found but with a patent leather upper in the classic black and red colorway. The patent leather gives the shoe a glossy and sleek look, while the red outsole adds a pop of color. The tongue label and heel tab also feature the inverted Nike Air and Wings logos in red and black. The shoe comes with black laces and a black box with a red Jumpman logo.

The Patent Bred colorway was launched on December 30, 2021. These shoes were offered with a retail price tag of $170 per pair. After their release, they were sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and other partnering sellers.

2) Nike SB Dunk Low Chicago

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Chicago is a skateboarding version of the Air Jordan 1 Chicago that fans might like if they love Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found.

The Nike SB Dunk Low features the traditional color scheme of Chicago. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Chicago has a leather upper and features the same color blocki as the Air Jordan 1 Chicago. The red and black accents on the Swoosh, lining, heel tab, and laces contrast the white upper.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Chicago” was released on October 28, 2020. Following their release, the shoes were offered online and in a few select retail outlets of Nike with a retail price tag of $100 per pair.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Rust Shadow"

This shoe features a similar design to the Lost and Found but with a different material mix.

The upper is made of black leather with light army suede and copper-finished leather overlays. The light army suede has a soft and smooth texture, while the copper leather has a shiny and aged effect.

The Swooshes are also made of copper leather, adding to the vintage vibe. The tongue is made of black nylon with a woven logo tag surrounded by zigzag stitching. The tongue label features an inverted Nike Air logo in mint green and black, while the heel tab features an upside-down Wings logo in black.

The shoes were launched on May 4, 2021, and were offered at a retail price label of $170 for each pair. After they were released, the shoes were available at Nike's physical and online stores as well as on the SNKRS app and in some select retail stores.

These were the three shoes that look quite similar to AJ1 Lost and Found. Those who were eagerly waiting for the Lost and Found shoe can surely try their luck on the aforementioned sneakers that are currently available at resellers like GOAT and StockX.

