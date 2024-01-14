Nike Dunk Low "Patent Croc Panda" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low is now decked in “Patent Croc Panda” makeup for a fresh makeover. This will be the newest addition to the Panda-inspired catalog, following “Reverse Panda" and “Reverse Panda Neon” variations of the model sneakerheads have recorded in the past.

The Nike Dunk Low "Patent Croc Panda" colorway is anticipated to step into the footwear scene sometime during the coming weeks of spring 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the actual release date has not been disclosed by Nike as of now.

Reportedly, these low-tops will be offered via the online as well as physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked retail merchants. These women’s exclusive sneakers will be marked with a selling price label of $135 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low "Patent Croc Panda" sneakers feature classic black and white makeup

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Over the past several years, the shoe industry has seen an incredible surge in demand for Panda hues. The timeless black-and-white pattern that has been a staple in the footwear business is used in these variations.

This pattern has been particularly prevalent in the Nike Dunk Low collections, and its enduring appeal extends with the debut of the elegant Nike Dunk Low "Patent Croc Panda."

The cherished Panda color palette is given an upscale spin in this latest incarnation of the design. An additional degree of refinement is added to the traditional style of the footwear by the inclusion of quality black crocodile leather reinforcements that have been treated with a lustrous patent finish.

Both the leather tongue flap and the gilded logo pieces contribute a further dimension of sophistication to the shoe.

Below the surface, the design is rooted in tradition while incorporating a twist. At the same time that it lends a vintage touch to the updated top, this light gum rubber outsole offers durability and grip.

To better understand the origins of the shoe, followers of the sneaker style can visit the Swoosh website to acquire additional information regarding the history of the Dunk model.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Patent Croc Panda” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Dunkheads and other interested parties are advised to stay connected with Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for instant notifications on their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned “Patent Croc Panda” colorway, the shoe label is preparing many more Dunk Low colorways for launch in the coming weeks of 2024.

Renditions such as “Rose Whisper,” “Photon Dust Light Armory Blue,” “Sole Mates,” and more are planned for release in the coming weeks. These sneakers will be offered via Nike’s online as well as physical sites, the SNKRS app, and some other associated retailers.