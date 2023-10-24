5 cheapest Nike Dunk sneakers for women in 2023 

Nike Dunk sneakers have always been a symbol of timeless style and athletic prowess. Over the years, these iconic sneakers have transitioned from basketball courts to city streets, becoming a staple in the wardrobes of many.

Introduced in the '80s, the Nike Dunk has successfully blended retro design elements with modern aesthetics, making it a sought-after choice for many people worldwide. In 2023, as the allure of these sneakers continues to grow, there's a surge in demand for affordable yet stylish options.

For those looking to combine fashion with frugality, the good news is there are several budget-friendly Nike Dunk options available, especially on resale platforms like StockX. Dive in as we explore the five most cost-effective Nike Dunk sneakers for women this year, blending classic charm with contemporary flair.

Cheapest Nike Dunk sneakers for women

1) Nike Dunk High Pale Vanilla Topaz Gold

Nike Dunk High Pale Vanilla Topaz Gold (Image via Nike website)

Released on May 16, 2023, the Nike Dunk High Pale Vanilla Topaz Gold radiates vintage vibes. Priced at a retail of $125, bargain hunters can snag them on StockX for a mere $63.

This pair of Nike Dunk sneakers, crafted for the basketball court but flaunting its charm on streets, features an enticing mix of pale vanilla, sail, and topaz gold. The impeccable leather finish coupled with a comfortable high-top collar ensures that the fans get both style and comfort.

2) Nike Dunk Low Disrupt x Serena Williams Design Crew

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt x Serena Williams Design Crew (Image via Nike website)

Retailing at $120 but available on StockX for an asking price of $65, this sneaker brings forth the old-school b-ball charm with modern twists. The pair was released on September 14, 2023.

Showcased in shades of summit white, clear jade, baltic blue, and summit white, this collaboration with Serena Williams Design Crew is a homage to the '80s basketball icon. Its padded low-cut collar proves the shoe's commitment to comfort.

3) Nike Dunk Low LX Light Smoke Grey

Nike Dunk Low LX Light Smoke Grey (image via Nike website)

Retailing at $120, it's available on StockX for an enticing ask price of $68. A harmonious blend of light smoke grey leather and photon dust denim makes this pair of Nike Dunk sneakers stand out. The pair was unveiled on October 3, 2024.

The modern branding featuring midnight navy, combined with a white midsole and Swoosh, ensures a look that's striking yet subtle.

4) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Beige Sail

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Beige Sail (Image via Nike website)

Unveiled on August 30, 2023, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Beige Sail for women marries environmental consciousness with style. Retailing at $110, it's a steal on StockX for just $68.

Showcasing a blend of hemp and sail, this sneaker reincarnates Peter Moore's 1985 iconic design with a sustainable twist, celebrating Nike's commitment to eco-friendly production.

5) Nike Dunk Low Houston Comets Four-Peat

Nike Dunk Low Houston Comets Four-Peat (image via Nike website)

Released on August 10, 2023, and priced at $120, one can catch these Nike Dunk sneakers on StockX for $75. Dedicated to the formidable Houston Comets, this shoe commemorates their four-straight WNBA Championships.

Exhibiting white overlays contrasting against a deep navy base, with university red trimming on the Swoosh, it's a pair meant for the champions.

2023 is indeed a promising year for Nike Dunk sneakers for women, breathing life back into vintage designs with fresh, innovative tweaks.

From basketball courts to streets and even skateboards, the Dunk's journey from 1985 till now has been nothing short of legendary. For sneaker aficionados, fashion enthusiasts, or casual shoppers, these affordable options ensure you step out in style without straining your wallet.