Nike Dunk Low Phantom shoes: Everything we know so far

The latest Nike Dunk Low Phantom iteration is going to be offered with an exclusive bag. This colorway will be entirely wrapped up in a Phantom/Light Bone-Sail-Coconut Milk palette.

The Nike Dunk Low Phantom shoes are anticipated to enter the market in the coming weeks of 2024, as per initial reports from Sneaker News and other sources. It’s crucial to remember that the official launch date is currently undercover by the Swoosh brand.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. Stick around for pricing details as well.

Nike Dunk Low Phantom shoes are complimented with sail and coconut milk tones

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Phantom sneakers (Image via Twitter/@gotemonline)

Nike is going to give their iconic Dunk Low shape yet another makeover, and this time they will provide the look in a combination of materials and a grayscale color palette.

In this fresh Nike Dunk Low Phantom debut, the conventional white leather constructions that normally go along with the design have been abandoned in favor of a color scheme that is more modest and refined. It is the mix of Phantom, Light Bone, Sail, and Coconut Milk that gives the shoe a sophisticated and modest appearance that is currently trending.

However, what differentiates this Dunk from others is the material that it is made of and the gym bag that comes with it. Cushioned suedes are strategically placed at key areas of the footwear, including the toe box, the heel counters, and the ankle.

Expand Tweet

To further enhance the visual appeal and haptic experience, a permeable mesh with sponge cushioning is utilized for the tongue as well as the mid-panel. This contributes to the overall texture diversity of the shoe.

The primary colors of the footwear as well as details pertaining to the product have been printed on the insole of the shoe as well as the gym bag that comes with it. This is Nike's way of showing appreciation for transparency and providing a glimpse into the process of sneaker manufacturing.

Adding an exciting new dimension to the story of the sneaker, this particular aspect provides a view into the underpinnings of Nike's product development process.

In order to delve deeper into the history of the Dunk model, sneakerheads can visit the Swoosh website. The website declares:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at the heel counter and tongue areas (Image via Twitter/@gotemonline)

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Phantom colorway that will be accessible in the next few weeks of 2024. Dunkheads and other sneaker enthusiasts are advised to stay in touch with the official site of Nike and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of this shoe.