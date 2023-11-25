Nike Air Max 2013 “Light Bone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike enjoys a broad lineup of its Air Max family with sleek and cozy designs, certainly among which is the Nike Air Max 2013 footwear design. When the next version of this model is released, it will have the "Light Bone" set of components applied to it.

According to the first rumors from House of Heat and other sources, the Nike Air Max 2013 "Light Bone" colorway will be released on November 26, 2023. Each pair of these shoes will be accompanied by a price tag of $180.

They will be offered on the websites of Nike, both online and offline, as well as on the SNKRS app and a large number of retail stores that are linked with Nike.

Nike Air Max 2013 “Light Bone” shoes are combined with icy blue sole units

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 2013 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Max 2013 continues to be a popular sneaker even though it is approaching the tenth anniversary of its initial introduction. This year marks the milestone. Nike recently put out a monochromatic hue that is more subdued but just as intriguing as its recent run of crossovers with the Stussy brand.

The top is made of a clean white mesh structure, which not only provides ventilation but also has a contemporary appearance. The layout has reinforcements in a light bone color, which gives the shoe additional dimension and sturdiness.

These lighter elements lead to richer details at the heel, the midfoot, and the outsole, which provide an understated contrast. Not only does the charcoal Flywire lacing mechanism offer a secure fit, but it also lends a hint of visual fascination to the overall design.

Here's a look at the reflective accents of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The reflective Swoosh marking on the midfoot serves as one of the main aspects of this edition. It creates a spectacular impact by catching the light, thus drawing attention to itself.

The midsoles are depicted in pristine white, and they're able to house Air supports that have a subtle aqua tinge. It adds a vibrant splash of color to the otherwise monochromatic design scheme.

When it comes to exhibiting the roots of the Air Max technology that ultimately contributed to the construction of the wide-ranging Air Max collection, including the Air Max 2013, the Swoosh label never makes any concessions. To illustrate this point, the following terms might be used:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the much anticipated Nike Air Max 2013 "Light Bone" colorway, which will be available in the coming days. The shoes will be available.

Signing up for timely alerts on the release of the specified colorway of these sneakers can be done either on the Swoosh website or through the SNKRS app for those who are extremely interested in purchasing them.