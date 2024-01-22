Union x Nike Field General shoes: Everything we know so far

Union has once again collaborated with its long-time partner Nike for their latest Union x Nike Field General pairing. These joint sneakers will come entirely clad in a Shimmer/Silt Red-Particle Beige-Dynamic Pink color palette.

The Union x Nike Field General sneakers are anticipated to hit the footwear scene sometime during the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Sneakerheads should note that the official date, however, has not been revealed by the partnering labels yet.

These sneakers will reportedly be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, Union LA, and a bunch of their connected retail sellers. They will be marked with a $120 price tag.

The Union x Nike Field General shoes replace the nylon top with suede overlays

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneaker (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

These General shoes mark an intriguing and fresh chapter in the long-running connection between Union and Nike. This partnership, which dates back to Union's debut shoe launch with Nike Inc. in 2005, will be celebrated with the forthcoming arrival of the Union x Nike Field General sneakers.

As the market for the Adidas Samba has been on the rise all over the world, sneaker enthusiasts believe the revival of the Field General is a deliberate move that is being made to compete with the increasing cult-like status of the Samba.

The strategy that Union takes to the Field General is to recreate the famous shape, converting it into something that is nearly entirely unique while still preserving crucial components of the layout that was originally created.

Notable characteristics of the upcoming model include the low-rise silhouette that is typical of the Field General and the rubber nub sole that is featured on the shoe.

The numerous alterations that were made to the Nike Field General footwear are a clear indication of the artistic flair that Union possesses. The nylon top of the classic design has been replaced with suede overlays, which is an important modification from the initial layout.

As another point of differentiation from the previous iteration, the uppers have been updated to include a substantial netted mesh composition. There are more details, including a ribbon pull, that contribute to the distinctive appearance of the footwear.

In terms of color scheme, the partnership utilizes a Neapolitan color scheme with a chocolate brown upper body that is balanced by pink-beige elements. There are touches of bright pink added all across the layout, which adds an air of vibrancy to the overall look.

Meanwhile, the trademark UN/LA yellow tag, which is a distinguishing element in union partnerships, is prominently positioned at the midfoot, thereby establishing the relationship between these two fantastic businesses.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker world has been graced with a plethora of incredible sneakers thanks to Union LA and Nike's long history of joint endeavors. These creative minds breathe new life into classic Nike sneaker styles like the Dunk Low, Dunk High, Cortez, and Air Force 180.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Union x Nike Field General sneakers that will reportedly arrive in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Those absolutely interested in copping these shoes are advised to keep an eye out on Swoosh's site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.