Nike Cortez Voodoo sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Cortez Voodoo sneaker is currently causing a stir in Asia with its daring and stripped-down aesthetic. This latest iteration of the Cortez combines leather and canvas, reflecting the cutting-edge "Voodoo" design concept seen on Zion Williamson's Zion 2 and the Jordan 1 Low. Nike is directing its attention to the Cortez model, and soon, fans can look forward to a special Valentine's Day colorway.

Fans' wait in the United States may soon be over as the Nike Cortez "Voodoo" has already made its debut in Asia. In addition to Nike's official website, footwear enthusiasts will have the opportunity to acquire shoes from other select retailers, both physical and digital. As of now, pricing details for the forthcoming shoe remain under the veil.

More details about Nike Cortez Voodoo shoes

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Cortez Voodoo sneakers (Image via YouTube/@RagnoUpdates)

The Nike Cortez "Voodoo" sneaker features a unique combination of Medium Olive, Light Khaki, White, and Brown colors, crafted with premium leather and canvas components. The exposed stitching highlights its striking resemblance to Voodoo. The Cortez showcases a captivating aesthetic from toe to heel, where the canvas colors alternate and switch places between each shoe.

The sneakers show off a unique blend of green and gray canvas with a standout star-patterned stitch. This unconventional design choice brings a sense of surprise and intrigue to the sneakers. The remainder of the upper is elegantly upholstered in a neutral beige for a more balanced look.

This Cortez silhouette stands out with its distinct double Swoosh design. The Swoosh is prominently displayed on a peach-colored canvas, creating a striking contrast with the shoe's base. The footwear includes a Baroque Brown leather Swoosh, which adds a touch of richness and texture. The dual-layered Swoosh brings depth to the renowned Nike branding.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@RagnoUpdates)

Additional notable elements include the presence of metal eyelets, leather tongue labels, and insoles featuring elegant cursive "Nike" stamping on the heels. The light-colored rope laces, dubrae, and metal eyelets add to the sneaker's rugged and deconstructed appearance.

The silhouette of these kicks is completed with a rubber sole that has a zig-zag pattern, making them ready for any terrain.

Since its introduction in 1972 as a core running shoe, the Nike Cortez has developed into a quintessential component of street fashion, spanning several decades.

Its enduring popularity in both athletics and popular culture is undeniable. With over 50 years of existence, Cortez footwear has maintained its status as a fashion staple, characterized by limited releases and robust construction. According to Nike's website, here is the sneaker history of the original Swoosh model:

"The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history.”

The latest Nike Cortez "Voodoo" effortlessly blends fashion and functionality, drawing inspiration from Zion Williamson's unique fashion sense. This release is set to create a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts with its high-quality materials and a tribute to the "Voodoo" inspiration. Keep it locked with the brand's official website or its SNKRS app for the latest updates on this and other upcoming models.