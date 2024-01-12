Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba sneakers: Everything we know so far

The famed soccer player and Adidas athlete, Lionel Messi, is getting ready to release a widely hyped Adidas Samba collaboration in 2024. The early images of this collaborative sneaker design were publicized by a sneaker insider, @kicksdong, showcasing a design adorned in a Footwear White/Blue/Metallic Gold palette.

The Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba sneakers are expected to hit the markets in the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Reportedly, these shoes will be available for purchase at Adidas as well as at affiliated retail stores, both online and in-store.

As of the time this article was written, the retail price has not yet been disclosed, adding an element of surprise to the upcoming release.

Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba sneakers are embellished with metallic gold details

Take a closer look at Messi's branding marks on tongues and heels (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

When it comes to prominent collaborations in the realm of sports, Lionel Messi has long served as an exemplar. By combining his athleticism with fashion-forward layouts, his work with Adidas has continually managed to fascinate followers.

On the other hand, it has been quite some time since Messi appeared in the sneaker industry with an Adidas partnership that is not related to the professional game. This is going to alter in 2024 when he is expected to debut his own version of the Adidas Samba, which is expected to rekindle the frenzy from the previous year.

The collaboration not only highlights Messi's distinctive style but also pays tribute to his Argentine heritage. This joint venture is going to be a very notable contribution to the tradition that Adidas and Messi have established, further solidifying their legacy at the intersection of fashion and sports.

The upcoming Samba iteration is constructed from excellent white leather, which provides an uncluttered and classy base. The hues and pattern elegantly encapsulate the essence of Argentina, and it is constructed from leather. A hint of grit and distinction is added by the use of grey suede on the toe cap, which complements this color scheme.

Blue accents, which resemble the primary colors of the Argentine flag, are used to further emphasize the silhouette. These blue details can be spotted on the tongue flap, the Three Stripes, the lace fasteners, and the inner sock liner.

Adding a personalized touch to the collaboration, the player's name is embroidered in metallic gold on the sides, and his emblem is imprinted on the lateral heel. Messi's impact is definitely apparent, as evidenced by the presence of both components. The comparable Messi branding is also clearly visible on the tongue flap, which helps to tie together the various marking pieces that are associated with the collaboration.

A gold heel tab is an additional detail that gives an extra dash of grace to the look. The design is finished off using a white midsole plus an outer sole unit, which ensures that the shoe is both comfortable and stylish.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, preliminary photographs that were shared by @kicksdong indicate that the Messi x Adidas Samba range may have different colorways, providing fans with a variety of shoes to select from when the collection is released in 2024.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those absolutely curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay in touch with the shoe company’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.