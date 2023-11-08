Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba OG sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The contemporary fashion label and frequent collaborator of Adidas, Sporty & Rich, once again joined hands with the former athletic wear label for their fresh take on the Adidas Samba sneaker model. As part of their latest association, the duo created two enticing renditions of the stated model, dubbed “Burgundy” and “Bold Gold.”

The much-awaited Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba OG sneaker pack is all set to debut on November 10, 2023, at 4:00 pm GMT. Both the colorways of this pack will be made available for purchase via adidas.com, the CONFIRMED app, and other select retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price of the item is set at $120, and it is available in unisex sizes.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba OG sneaker pack offers two colorways: Burgundy and Bold Gold

Here's an on-foot look at the upcoming colorways (Image via Adidas)

To refresh the enduring Samba shape, Adidas and Emily Oberg's fashion house, Sporty & Rich, are collaborating on another occasion. Adding excitement to their collaborative history after the achievement of their other pairings, this is another new milestone in their collective past.

The latest Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba pack will be offering sophisticated "Burgundy" and elegant “Bold Gold” hues this November.

This Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba “Burgundy” palette exhibits a sophisticated combination of understated style and an old-school aesthetic. The top layer of the shoe is fashioned using high-quality white leather, giving it an appearance that is uncluttered and unfussy.

The suede toe cap and lace set both feature embellishments in a vintage cream color. The classic Adidas Three Stripes plus heel tab are both rendered in a vibrant burgundy color, which provides an unexpected pop against the white background.

In place of the characteristic Adidas text, the midfoot region has markings in the form of a shiny gold Sporty & Rich logo. The arrangement is finished off with a gum sole element that rests beneath the foot.

The upper of the second “Bold Gold” variation of the Samba silhouette is made of stark white leather, and it is contrasted by a mudguard made of gray suede. Details using yellow suede are featured prominently throughout the Three Stripes at the midfoot as well as the heel tab.

On the white tongue flaps, cream-colored lace sets act as a striking element, and the Sporty & Rich labeling, imprinted in metallic gold over the midfoot, takes over the standard Adidas insignia.

The midfoot also features metallic gold stamping. The gum midsole as well as the outer sole unit are the final touches to the style.

The collab’s description on the Three Stripes’ official website reads:

“LA-based lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich continue their celebration of the iconic adidas Samba shoes. These trainers embrace a vintage aesthetic while keeping true to the core design elements. A premium, satin-lined leather upper with contrasting 3-Stripes and heel tab pairs with the gum rubber outsole for a clean and crisp look.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba capsule that will be accessible in the next few days. For instant updates on their arrival, interested shoppers are advised to download Adidas' CONFIRMED app.