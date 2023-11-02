Spider-Man 2 x Adidas Ultra 4D Mid shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After the much-anticipated release of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 2 video game, Adidas will be launching a unique version of the Adidas Ultra 4D Mid sneaker that is ideal for devotees of the Spider-Man series. The collaborative variant is entirely wrapped up in a Cloud White/Core Black/Team Collegiate Red color palette.

The Spider-Man 2 x Adidas Ultra 4D Mid is expected to enter the sneaker market, beginning on November 3, 2023, exclusively for Adiclub members. These sneakers will be offered for purchase via Adidas and other select retailers, both online and in-store.

The retail price of the item is set at $230 per pair, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Spider-Man 2 x Adidas Ultra 4D Mid shoes are dressed in Evolved Suit theme from Marvel Spider-Man 2

Here's a closer look at the shoe (Image via Adidas)

Just two weeks slipped by since gamers all over the world were given the opportunity to undertake the roles of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game (officially launched on October 20). In the real world, there is a Marvel x Adidas collaboration that you can get, even if you continue to strive on getting all of the outfits in the game.

This collaboration between Adidas and Marvel was initially timed to coincide with the release of the game. It included a football cleat, training clothing, and a shoe called the Spider-Man 2 x Adidas Ultra 4D.

Now, Adidas and Spider-Man are planning to release a collaborative sneaker called the Adidas Ultra 4D Mid x Spider-Man 2, which is modeled after the Evolved Suit that can be obtained in the game.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Spider-Man 2 x Adidas Ultra 4D Mid is a stunning tribute to Miles Morales' progression in Spider-Man 2 and the Evolved Suit that is revealed when the game completes. The shoe will be restricted to 10,035 numbered pairs.

The outer layer is constructed out of immaculate white Primeknit and has delicate web stitching for a stunning contrast. The mudguard, the midfoot, and the eyestays all feature a distinctive red leather accent that is evocative of the classic Spider-Man outfit.

The design of blue lightning, which represents Miles' newly discovered bio-electric abilities that were bestowed on him by Martin Li, is a distinctive aspect of the mudguard. This alluring shade of blue is carried through to the thermoplastic urethane (TPU) heel counter, the tongue tag, and the heel tab, resulting in a layout that is consistent and on trend.

This eagerly awaited debut features a design that is finished off with a complementing blue 4D midsole along with a rubber outer sole unit. It brings both visual appeal as well as practical value to the shoe.

Expand Tweet

In November, you'll be able to get your hands on the new Spider-Man 2 x Adidas Ultra 4D Mid version. Anyone eager to get their hands on these sneakers may do so by downloading the Adidas app or signing up for the company's email newsletter.

In related news, the German shoe label partnered with Marvel earlier this October for the debut of the duo’s “Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom” collection. Their launch offered a comprehensive range of footwear and apparel. The themed Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D sneakers, the Adizero 12.0 football cleat, compression tights, sweatshirts, and more were offered to fans.