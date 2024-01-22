Nike Air Max 90 Futura “You Deserve Flowers” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura You Deserve Flowers sneakers recently surfaced online, joining the Swoosh’s eponymous collection. This variant will be entirely wrapped in a Sail/Light Bone-University Red-Chlorophyll-Medium Soft Pink color palette.

On March 8, 2024, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura You Deserve Flowers colorway is expected to launch, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these shoes will be made available through Nike and other chosen retailers across the Internet and in physical stores. In addition to being available in women's sizes, the sneaker will be priced at $160.

More details about the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “You Deserve Flowers” shoes

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Max 90 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Throughout the past few years, Nike has made it very clear that it is dedicated to honoring women through unique offerings and motifs that have been painstakingly crafted. With the release of the You Deserve Flowers Pack, which includes the Nike Air Max 90 Futura, the manufacturer keeps demonstrating its commitment to this trend.

In addition to the newly disclosed Dunk Low, this version incorporates a motif that is comparable to that of Chris Paul's Air Jordan 1 Low Give Them Flowers that was released.

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura is a stunning depiction of how the collection's philosophy is beautifully embodied. Additionally, the footwear has leather reinforcements that smoothly embrace most of the layout, providing an understated appearance.

The toe top, the midfoot, and the collar areas all feature glimpses of the floral-patterned foundation layer, which lends an air of softness and a sense of complexity to the entire appearance.

A subtle contrast is provided by the grey Swoosh positioned on the midfoot, whereas the red rose pink on the lateral heel makes a romantic statement.

Among the most eye-catching aspects of this Air Max 90 Futura is the printed insole, which features the touching statement "You Deserve Flowers." This is one of the most remarkable embellishments.

The famous Air Max 90 midsole, which comes in a subtle blend of grey and white, and a monochrome rubber outer sole unit are the finishing touches that ensure the overall look is complete.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Team Swoosh describes its Air Max 90 Futura model in the following manner:

"The Nike Air Max 90 Futura reimagines the icon of Air through your eyes—from design to testing to styling. Sawtooth edging around the toe and a partially floating Swoosh deliver skillfully crafted luxury. Plush padding around the ankle mixes with trusted Air cushioning to bring you first-class comfort. It's playful, comfortable, sporty and whatever else you want it to be."

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 90 Futura "You Deserve Flowers" sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of this year. Those interested in getting these sneakers are urged to stay connected to Nike's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Air Max 90 Futura, the Swoosh label will include Dunk Low and Air Pegasus Trial 4 models in a similar "You Deserve Flowers" ensemble. These shoes will also be offered on March 8, 2024. These shoes will also be sold online as well as on the physical sites of Nike and a bunch of associated retail shops.