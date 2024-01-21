Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers shoe is the latest addition to the Swoosh’s extensive Valentine’s Day 2024 catalog. This latest themed incarnation of the silhouette is decked in a Sail/Sail-University Red-Chlorophyll-Medium Soft Pink-Metallic Gold palette.

On March 8, 2024, the Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers are expected to enter the sneaker market, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the actual release date has not been disclosed for these pairs as of now.

Reportedly, these pairings will be available for purchase through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked retailers, both online and in-store. These women's special sneakers will be dropped with a selling price label of $115.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers shoes

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers sneakers (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

As Valentine's Day 2024 draws near, Nike Inc. is getting ready to win over the hearts of its customers with a wide variety of themed kicks. The recognized Dunk Low is one of these, and it can currently be witnessed in different iterations that have been modified just for this special occasion.

These variants include a lovely children's special as well as two separate women's designs, one made of suede while the other is fashioned from leather.

However, the Swoosh label's expression of romantic affection goes beyond Valentine's Day. The company recently unveiled the "You Deserve Flowers" assortment, which is a sincere tribute to the everlasting gestures of affection.

This set includes a unique Dunk Low for ladies that draws comparisons in terms of fabric selection with the Wavy Gravy palette. Additionally, it echoes the paint scheme and design impact of Chris Paul's Air Jordan 1 Low "Give Them Flowers" variation.

A composition of blooming grace, this Nike Dunk Low features gorgeous floral accents on the overlays, along with the mudguard, eyestays, and heel.

Along the toe, the midfoot, the Swoosh, the collar, and the heel tab, the foundation of the shoe is crafted from smooth sail leather, which serves to highlight these subtle decorations.

There are two welcoming accents that further emphasize the concept: a dainty rose pin that embellishes the lateral heel and the sweet statement "You Deserve Flowers" emblazoned on the insole. Both of these elements resonate with the emotions of love and admiration.

The tongue tag gives this typically understated style a splash of color, making it a striking example of Nike's university red logo. The footwear is finished off with a rubber midsole plus an outer sole unit that are both the same color, which is a consistent sail color.

Team Swoosh sheds light on the roots of the Dunk silhouette in the following style:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue of Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers shoes (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low You Deserve Flowers is scheduled to become available within the next few weeks of 2024, so make sure you keep a close eye out for it.

It is recommended that individuals who are interested in sneakers stay in touch with the official website of Nike and its SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the release of this shoe.