Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” sneakers were most recently unveiled as a fresh addition to the 2024 Nike SB roster.

Preliminary rumors from Sole Retriever and similar sources indicate that the Nike SB Dunk Low Hyper Royal Malachite colorway will likely enter the market sometime in the summer of 2024. Please be cognizant that Nike has chosen to remain quiet about the exact release date.

It has been reported that these skateboarding sneakers will be sold through the SNKRS app and at skate shops affiliated with Nike SB, both online and in-store. The sneaker will retail for $115 and will be offered in men's sizes.

More about the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Swoosh business's skateboarding-focused division, Nike SB, offers novel takes on vintage styles and collaborations that have earned it a dedicated following.

Nike SB is gearing up for a successful 2024 after a year of significant collaborations. There are a number of regular offerings included in the selection for this year, including the City of Love sneaker pack, Pastoral Print, and Big Money Savings. Alongside the pleasant restocking of the beloved Court Purple variation of the Nike SB Dunk Low model.

With the introduction of the Nike SB Dunk Low Malachite Hyper Royal, this already remarkable lineup is getting even more spectacular. In contrast to the Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green rendition that was previously witnessed, the current version features a color scheme that can be reversed.

Expand Tweet

On the suede mudguard, eyestays, and heel overlay, the layout boasts an uncluttered phantom shade, which creates a striking contrast with the flamboyant hyper-royal highlights that are featured on the suede toe cap, midfoot, and collar area.

Additionally, the lace set as well as the heel tab serve to uphold the sneaker's understated yet classy appearance, while the canvas tongue emphasizes the phantom concept.

The suede Swoosh, the Nike SB wording on the tongue tag, and the stitched Nike SB emblem on the heel are a variety of important elements that feature malachite green and are associated with the brand.

The idea is carried over into the interior of the sneaker as well, which features malachite-colored Zoom Air padded cushioning that guarantees comfort as well as appeal. The silhouette is finished off with a classic gum rubber outer sole unit plus a phantom midsole that is accentuated by malachite stitching.

Take a closer look at the heel and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

As the shoe company emphasizes, the Dunk sneaker style first appeared on the sneaker scene, and that's where the Nike SB Dunk Low got its start:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Team Swoosh further adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” shoes that will be available sometime in the summer of 2024. Nike fans and other curious readers who are willing to get them are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s website or the SNKRS app for regular alerts on their drop.