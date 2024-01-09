Ishod Wair x Nike SB Air Max Ishod shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s skateboarding division designed the second installment of its signature shoe in collaboration with American skateboarder Ishod Wair, which is titled the Nike SB Air Max Ishod. This model recently emerged online in numerous colorways.

The Ishod Wair x Nike SB Air Max Ishod shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market on January 19, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever. The two colorways, “White Red Black” and “White Violet Obsidian,” are expected to arrive on the mentioned date.

It’s crucial to know that the launch dates are still pending confirmation from the Nike SB division. Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the online and offline sites of Nike, alongside other affiliated sellers of Nike SB. Interested buyers can purchase these pairs for $110.

Ishod Wair x Nike SB Air Max Ishod shoes will be offered in multiple interesting colorways

Here's another look at the upcoming inaugural colorways (Image via Nike)

As part of his collaboration with Nike SB, Ishod Wair provided fans with an early look at the second edition of his signature sneaker, which is the Nike SB Air Max Ishod.

The initial Nike SB Ishod, a model that has received widespread praise in the world of skating for its outstanding performance and streamlined layout, will be followed by this next edition, which will continue in its footsteps.

Even though the complete technical specifications of the footwear have not yet been disclosed, official photographs provide us with a glimpse of the features that the footwear is equipped with.

The sneaker's overall shape has not changed, but there have been enhancements made to the internal padding, upper longevity, and paneling. As a result, the shoe has maintained its low-cut construction. The midfoot features a large emblem rather than the backward Swoosh element that was previously present.

In addition, the tongue flap as well as eyestays include Ishod labeling, while the heel features SB marking. Both of these elements have been incorporated into the shoe. Additionally, an apparent Air unit that was transferred from the Air Max family is added to the sole unit.

The newly created Nike SB Air Max Ishod model will be offered in different colorways, including “White Red Black,” “White Violet Obsidian,” “White Orange,” and more.

Although the sneaker community has only seen the three stated colorways so far, more iterations like “Black Gum” and “White Aquarius Blue” will also be offered for purchase, as per Sole Retriever.

While Ishod Wair has, in collaboration with the Swoosh brand, released SB Dunk hues over the years, none have compared to the 2022 release of his debut signature shoe model for Nike SB.

This style, which Wair created to satisfy the needs of modern skaters, takes design cues from iconic basketball sneakers of the 1990s and mixes them with the brand's newest technologies. The pro skater takes it to the next level with the next Nike SB Air Max Ishod.

Keep an eye out for the all-new Nike SB Air Max Ishod model, which will be available in a variety of intriguing colorways within the next few weeks.

Individuals who are interested in acquiring these pairs are strongly encouraged to keep a tab on the Nike website and the SNKRS app to receive regular updates regarding their arrival.