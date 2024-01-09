Every Nike Air Jordan sneaker releasing in January 2024

The classic Air Jordan shoe design has gained extraordinary fame in the current sneaker market. It is the product of Nike's illustrious sub-brand, Jordan, which belongs to the legendary Michael Jordan. The famed label boasts an extensive range of models that have made a big impact on popular culture and garnered a devoted fan base.

In 1984, after making its premiere on Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan silhouette was made public by the Swoosh brand. As a result of its throwback and contemporary takes, AJ's lineage is famous among sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados alike.

The brand is ready to go with several Air Jordan releases this month. Here's a rundown of all the Air Jordans coming in January 2024.

Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” and nine other releases to look out for in January 2024

1) Air Jordan 38 Low “Siren Red”

Expand Tweet

The low-top and a high-top version of Air Jordan 38 Low "Siren Red" has a textile layer in the middle of the foot. In addition, the decorative stitching around the collar has been streamlined. However, the brand's iconic Jumpman logo is prominently showcased on the top of the tongue. The color scheme of the shoe includes white shading on the mudguard, midfoot, collar area, and heel counter.

The toe box, tongue flap, eyestays, and lace fasteners all consist of noticeable black accents. The vibrant Siren Red accents bring the Jumpman insignia on the tongue flap and inner sockliner to life.

The Air Jordan 38 “Siren Red” Low-top and high-top models are set to release on January 9, 2024. The footwear is priced at $175 for a high-top variant in men’s sizing and $150 for a low-top model in grade school sizing.

2) Air Jordan 2 “Sail” (Women)

The palette of Air Jordan 2 Sail/Coconut Milk-Black, with its combination of sail, white, and black, exudes a sense of artistic elegance. The sail leather top is designed with perforations to prioritize breathability.

The black pebbled leather mid-foot additions bring an extra dash of flair and noticeably enhance the appearance. The shoe is completed with a white heel area and a rubber outer sole unit that combines white and black colors.

The AJ 2 Sail/Coconut Milk-Black, sneaker is scheduled for release on January 10, 2024. The price for each pair will be $175.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre”

Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 1 High "Yellow Ochre" sneakers display a summit white, yellow ochre, and black color scheme, offering a unique twist on the classic "Black Toe" design. The shoes involve a white leather upper with contrasting black overlays on the toe box, eyelets, and Swoosh.

The heel and collar have a sleek yellow suede material, while the tongue proudly sports the iconic "Nike Air" insignia. The sneakers are equipped with vibrant yellow laces, enhancing the overall silhouette.

The "Yellow Ochre" AJ1 High is a must-have for enthusiasts of the Air Jordan 1 who appreciate its rich history and heritage. The release date for the AJ 1 "Yellow Ochre" sneakers is set for January 13. The retail price of these kicks is set at $180 for men's sizes and $140 for GS sizes.

4) Air Jordan 2 “Python”

The color scheme of the Air Jordan 2 “Python” consists of white, fire red, black, sail, and cement grey, giving it a stylish appearance. The Wings tongue branding, interior liner, and heel counter all feature black details that nicely complement the white leather upper.

The "NIKE" marking on the heels stands out in fire red, adding a pop of color to this unique retro design. The Python snakeskin presented on the midfoot layer states a distinct touch to the shoe's design. The style is completed with a sail midsole and cement grey rubber outsole, adding a polished and harmonious touch.

The release date for the Nike AJ 2 "Python" sneaker is set for January 20, 2024. The sneakers will be available to the public at a retail price of $175, $140, and $ 65 for men, grade school, and toddlers, respectively.

5) Air Jordan 38 Low “Coconut Milk”

Expand Tweet

The AJ 38 Low has an upper covered in smooth leather, adorned in a creamy coconut milk hue. The base layer blends seamlessly with textiles and beautifully embroidered accents. A woven fabric appears on the midfoot, revealing hints of a soft pink color underneath.

The pink hue is also present in the lace set and is enhanced in the embroidered parts of the collar and heel. A sleek black frame draws attention to the Jordan emblem on the tongue.

The hyper pink sockliner adds depth to this shoe. The midsole of this footwear includes a sleek two-toned design in white and black, with black TPU reinforcements strategically placed at the toe and midfoot for added support. The design concludes with a semi-translucent gum rubber outsole.

The AJ 38 Low "Coconut Milk" is set to drop on January 23, 2024, and will be available for purchase in men's sizes at a retail price of $175.

6) Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Dragon”

Expand Tweet

The sneaker features a stylish textured Swoosh, drawing inspiration from the mythical Chinese Zodiac creature. It is adorned with sail, metallic gold grain, cedar, and oil green hues. Add an element of shimmer to the style with a metallic tongue label and satin collar lining, perfect for the festivities.

A Jumpman charm in every red envelope is an additional touch of grace to this silhouette. The sail midsole and semi-translucent outsole complete the celebratory look.

The AJ 1 Low OG GS "Year of the Dragon" will be available on January 24, 2024. With a price tag of $140 in grade school sizing, this sneaker is a must-have for the new year.

7) Air Jordan 1 Year of the Dragon"

Expand Tweet

Starting with the upper, this footwear features a "sail" leather base that perfectly matches the "oil green" scale overlays extending from the mudguard to the heel counter. The Swooshes of the sneakers have a sleek red finish that complements the laces, tongue tag, and the embroidered wings logo on the heel.

The heel tab features gold chimes, and the Nike Air branding on the tongue also has a gold accent. The lining and semi-translucent outsole are adorned with silver. The look is completed with key thematic details found on the sockliner, inside of the tongue, and a red envelope to celebrate.

The sneakers are set to be released on January 24th with a price tag of $160. They will be available on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.

8) Air Jordan 2 Low “Year Of The Dragon”

Expand Tweet

The silhouette wears a white leather top with scale accents around the neck. Gold linework at the midfoot complements the shoe's golden wings insignia at the tongue, while a deep crimson color adorns the heel tab and lining. From there, the semi-translucent outsole and the eyestays are also a gentle shade of jade.

The AJ 2 Low “Year Of The Dragon” is scheduled to go on sale on January 24 for $165 via Nike SNKRS and a few more stores in women-exclusive sizing.

9) Air Jordan 38 “Year Of The Dragon”

Expand Tweet

The Jordan 38 "Year of the Dragon" showcases a striking color scheme, featuring a harmonious blend of vibrant red, jade green, and sky blue. The sockliner has a gold thematic stamp with the Jumpman logo, while the sneaker retains its court-ready capabilities, including the new plate technology.

The AJ 38 "Year of the Dragon" iteration is set to be released on January 24. It will be available in men's sizes for purchase at Nike SNKRS and select retailers for $200.

10) Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre”

Expand Tweet

The palette features a combination of White, Yellow Ochre, and Black, which brings to mind the popular "Carmine" pattern. The Air Jordan 6 in this version features the classic "Carmine" design, with a white leather overlay and yellow ochre suede on the side panels, toe box, lace locks, heel tab section, and tongue overlay.

Black highlights the tongue, inner lining, Jumpman logo, and also the heel and midsole spoilers. The design finishes with a clean white midsole and an icy translucent outsole that showcases a discreet underfoot Jumpman logo.

The AJ 6 "Yellow Ochre" is set to be released on January 27, 2024. The stylish pair is priced at $200 for men's sizes, $160 for grade school sizes, $100 for little kids sizes, and $85 for toddlers.

Sneakerheads can't resist adding a pair of Jordans to their collection. Interested fans must monitor the label's website for updates on these upcoming AJs, as some of them are based on early reports from sneaker insiders.