5 best high-top sneakers to upgrade your look in 2023 

High-top sneakers are loved by athletes and fashionistas. Initially, high-top shoes were produced for sports. They provided stability and support. Even though this was the main purpose for sneakers, people came to like the shoes for the way they looked. Therefore, they became fashionable as well.

High-top shoes are available in various styles and designs. Athletes, celebrities, and anyone looking for a good pair of stylish shoes have often turned to high-top sneakers to fulfill this purpose. Giant sneaker brands like Nike, Converse, Vans and many others have introduced trendy and fashionable high-top shoes over the years. Here are some of the best high-top sneakers to elevate your wardrobe in 2023.

Converse, Vans, and Nike, all these brands have launched the best high-top sneakers in the market

1) Converse Unisex All Star ’70s High-Top Sneakers

The Converse Unisex All Star ’70s high-top sneakers are a modern version of the classic Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker, which was originally created in 1917 as a basketball shoe. These sneakers are made with a vintage canvas upper and a rubber sole, and they feature the iconic All Star ankle patch. They are available in a wide range of sizes and colorways. These sneakers are not only affordable but also a stylish and versatile choice for sneakerheads.

Where to buy: Converse

Price: $90

2) Vans SK8-Hi Tapered Stakeform Shoe

Vans SK8-Hi sneakers (Image via Vans)

The sleek and fashionable Vans SK8-Hi sneaker has a massive platform sole that gives it a modern feel. The shoe has the recognizable Vans stripe on the side and is made of a blend of canvas and suede. The Sk8-Hi Tapered, Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, and Color Block Sk8-Hi Tapered are just a few of the hues and designs that are offered for the high-top shoe. Vans SK8-Hi high-top sneakers are made from premium materials like suede.

Where to buy: Vans

Price: $85

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 High

Nike Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black/White" for FEB 15.



Do not call these pandas pls Nike Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Black/White” for FEB 15.Do not call these pandas pls https://t.co/C4ycz5BdFO

The Air Jordan 1 model is the supreme shoe, and Nike shoes are the backbone of the sneaker culture. Since its debut in 1985, the Nike Air Jordan 1 High has had a huge impact on the sneaker community. This high-top shoe is both fashionable and comfy, thanks to its leather upper and air-cushioned sole. For sneaker culture and fashion statements, the Nike Air Jordan 1 High is a must-have pair of sneakers. They have transitioned from a counterculture shoe to a popular sneaker all over the world.

Where to buy: Nike

Price: $125 to $180

4) Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform Shoe

The Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform Shoe is a deconstructed high-top silhouette with an even chunkier take on the platform aesthetic. It features an exaggerated sidewall for double the height, constructed with a 34 mm platform and a tapered midsole. The shoe is available in various colors and designs, including color block, mono embroidery, and canvas true white. The Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform Shoe is a sleek and stylish update of the classic Sk8-Hi silhouette, perfect for those who want to elevate their look with a bold and unique shoe.

Where to buy: Vans

Price: $85

5) ZGR Women’s Canvas High-Top Sneakers

ZGR Womens Fashion Canvas Sneaker Low Cut Lace ups Casual Shoes

ZGR Women's Canvas high-top sneakers are a stylish and comfortable option for casual wear. These sneakers are made with canvas material and feature contrasting stitching on the upper and a tire vulcanized rubber sole. They also have a cushioned insole for a comfortable design. The sneakers are designed in two ways, with the option to tie them or wear them with a zipper. These sneakers are the most affordable option available on the market with good quality.

Where to buy: Amazon

Price: $30

With the advent of new materials and styles, high-top shoes have evolved throughout time. High-top sneakers have grown in popularity in recent years due to fashion trends and popularity. The high-top shoes described above are some of the evergreen sneakers that are a must-have in every sneaker collection.

