5 best Air Jordan 38 colorways of 2023

The latest addition to Jordan Brand's sneaker range is the Air Jordan 38, which was dropped after the successful launch of its predecessor, the Air Jordan 37, in 2022.

In 1984, Nike and NBA legend Michael Jordan formed an unforgettable partnership that remains strong to this day. With every iteration, this dynamic duo amazes and enthralls their loyal followers. The Air Jordan 1, released in 1985, marked the start of the team’s success. They have since continued this trend by introducing new iconic models to their collection every year.

The Air Jordan 38 is the latest milestone in this iconic journey, featuring groundbreaking plate technology inspired by the legendary Michael Jordan’s flawless footwork.

This shoe draws inspiration from Jordan's famed fadeaway jumper while improving court motion and separation. Sneaker lovers can cop a piece of their liking from the following five best colorways of the Air Jordan 38 released in 2023.

Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" and four other colorways that caught attention in 2023

1) Air Jordan 38 “University Red”

The Air Jordan 38 "University Red" is set to make a bold statement in Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 collection, embodying the vibrant spirit of Chicago's basketball scene. With its visually striking aesthetic and unparalleled functionality on the basketball court, this sneaker undoubtedly left a lasting impression.

The sneaker showcases a color scheme that pays homage to the city of Chicago, incorporating a blend of White, Black, University Red, and Metallic Gold hues. The upper of the sneaker displays a clean and pristine White textile material, complemented by stylish Red nubuck overlays that embellish the eyestays, toe box, and tongues.

With a refined touch, the sneaker boasts elegant black accents on the tongue tabs and sock liner, perfectly complementing the pristine white laces and midsole. The inclusion of a semi-translucent outsole enhances the unit's appeal.

The highly anticipated AJ 38 in the striking "University Red" colorway is set to make its appearance on November 7, 2023. This fashionable sneaker will be released in sizes for men, retailing at a price of $200.

2) Air Jordan 38 "Light Marine"

The Air Jordan 38 "Light Marine" sneaker exhibits a fashionable fusion of Light Marine, Royal Pulse, Flash Crimson, Barely Volta, and Astronomy Blue hues. The upper of the sneaker features an intriguing range of blue hues, enhanced by striking Crimson details that bring a lively element to the silhouette.

With its revolutionary plate technology, this shoe strives to elevate on-court agility and distinction, paying homage to Jordan's unparalleled footwork. The innovative "X-Plate" technology, drawing inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 8, is proficiently combined with the cutting-edge Zoom Strobel and Cushion 3.0 technologies, resulting in an exceptional overall performance enhancement.

The sneaker boasts a visually appealing translucent outsole, providing a unique and stylish touch. Additionally, it is equipped with a radial herringbone pattern on the sole, ensuring optimal traction and stability.

The AJ 38 "Light Marine" was officially released on October 17. This sought-after sneaker was released at exclusive Jordan Brand retailers and on Nike.com, retailing for $200.

3) Air Jordan 38 “Fundamental”

Air Jordan 38 "Fundamental," taking inspiration from the essence of the esteemed Jordan Brand, highlights a visually captivating combination of white, black, and siren red hues. This basketball shoe stands out for its deliberate use of 20% recycled materials, commendably promoting environmental sustainability.

The X-Plate of this sneaker takes inspiration from the iconic AJ 8's straps, providing athletes with excellent performance. Incorporating lightweight and resilient engineered embroidery within the upper portion of the footwear offers safeguarding for the feet.

Comfort has taken the top priority in the AJ38 with the remarkable fusion of a complete Cushlon 3.0 wedge and a full-length Zoom Strobel. It serves as a propulsive platform and amplifies both power and multidirectional agility, resulting in an elevated level of performance.

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 38 "Fundamental" made its debut on August 25, 2023. This extraordinary sneaker is an absolute essential for basketball enthusiasts and devoted sneaker lovers and is priced at $200.

4) Air Jordan 38 “Center Star” (WNBA)

The Air Jordan 38 “Center Star” iteration pays tribute to the relentless commitment displayed by female athletes on the basketball court. Exuding a vibrant orange shade that evokes the iconic WNBA logo, the sneaker serves as a powerful emblem of women's empowerment and acknowledgment.

The "Center Star" colorway of AJ 38 is centered around a vibrant orange color scheme, resulting in a cohesive and uniform appearance for these basketball-ready sneakers. In terms of its thematic elements, the upper of the sneaker is adorned with reflective stars, which beautifully complement the vibrant sockliner.

Additionally, the tongue of the left shoe showcases the WNBA logo, replacing the iconic Jumpman symbol. The vibrant orange accents are cleverly juxtaposed, while a sleek black Jumpman logo adorns the heel. Like other iterations, this Air Jordan 38 also incorporates 20% recycled materials, depicting a commitment to sustainable practices.

The "Center Star" iteration for women, specifically designed for the WNBA, was officially launched on September 25. These sought-after sneakers were made accessible at exclusive Jordan Brand retailers and on the official Nike website. The retail value of these sneakers is $200.

5) Air Jordan 38 “FIBA”

The Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" iteration made its debut as one of the initial drops within the Fall 2023 lineup of the latest signature sneaker. Inspired by the iconic FIBA logo, the AJ 38 showcases an enticing blend of neutral tones and lively pops of color. The seamless integration of fashion and athleticism is truly captivating.

The "FIBA" colorway, initially hinted at during the unveiling of the AJ 38 lineup, pays homage to the International Basketball Federation. Incorporating advanced technology in the design allows for a textured upper that seamlessly blends a light gray hue with a predominantly white color scheme.

In other areas, the tongue and heel feature prominent accents of gold surrounding the Jumpman logo, accompanied by a trophy embroidery on the inner part of the tongue. The sneaker features a full-length Zoom Strobel unit and full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam, both housed within a sleek black and white sole unit that is further reinforced by a translucent outsole.

The release of the AJ 38 "FIBA" coincided with the much-awaited FIBA Basketball World Cup of this year. The shoe made its debut on September 7 in both men's and women's sizes at a price point of $200 per pair.

The Nike Jordans have been among the top choices of sneaker fans. These five Air Jordan 38 colorways of 2023 are a must for fans of the Jordan brand's design and comfort. Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the upcoming silhouettes in this latest lineup.