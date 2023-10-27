Air Jordan 1 Boot “Brooklyn” colorway: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The basketball performance-focused Michael Jordan sneaker series has matured throughout the years, and the Air Jordan 1, in particular, has evolved into a fashion statement. The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn is an exclusive women's sneaker from Jordan Brand that was inspired by Dr. Martens.

The newly developed Air Jordan 1 Boot “Brooklyn” footwear pieces are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during January 2024, as per Sole Retriever and other sources. Note that the official launch dates are currently under wraps.

These chunky boots will be offered in women's sizes, with a retail price tag of $165 for each pair. These boots will be dropped via the online as well as physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of affiliated retail merchants.

The Air Jordan 1 "Brooklyn" Boot is dressed in black flat pewter hues

Here's a detailed look at the boot design (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan's legacy in basketball and in the world of fashion will forever be linked to his unparalleled supremacy on the court and his unmatched collection of signature sneakers. Jordan Brand, which is always at the cutting edge of innovation, has released several iterations of the Air Jordan 1 that have resonated with fans of both sexes.

After releasing head-turning styles in the past, such as the women's Jordan 1 Elevate, the company is now getting ready to release another novel design. In January, Jordan Brand will release the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn, a sneaker designed specifically for women that is inspired by Dr. Martens and takes on the original Jordan 1 style.

The classic AJ 1 is gently reimagined in the form of the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn in black flat pewter. It incorporates characteristics that have been synonymous with the brand, such as the perforated toe box, mudguard, eyestays, Swoosh, midfoot sewing, and heel top.

A strong dark color is absorbed into every crevice of the crushed leather that makes up the top. This particular style is distinguished from others by its elevated collar, which gives the impression that the wearer is wearing a boot rather than shoes.

Also, this style of sneaker features an extended lace system along with an enlarged tongue. The addition of the nylon pull tab is a nice touch that makes it simpler for wearers to slip into something more comfortable.

The iconic Nike Air branding can be spotted on both the tongue tag and the insole of the shoe, serving as a nod to the brand's roots. The hefty platform sole of the boot is characterized by a series of square designs, and it comes to a conclusion with a durable lugged rubber outer sole unit that is ideal for engaging in activities in the city.

Nike Inc.'s official site sheds light on the historic backstory of the Air Jordan 1 in the following style:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Boot “Brooklyn” rendition that will be accessible in the coming year. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to sign up on Nike’s site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on these shoes.