Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan sneaker collection boasts a vast array of numbered signature shoes. Along with such numbered designs, it also offers exclusive designs like Jordan Tatum 1 for athletes. This model is the joint sneaker design that Jordan Brand created with NBA star Jayson Tatum. This model will be offered in "Green Strike" makeup in its latest edition. This variant is entirely dressed in a Black/Green Strike-Anthracite color scheme.

The Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” colorway will be available for purchase on November 14, 2023. These shoes will be sold by online as well as physical Nike outlets, the SNKRS app, and connected retail vendors.

This latest colorway will be offered in full-family sizes, including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. The retail prices for these sneakers are fixed at $120, $90, $75, and $55 respectively.

Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” shoes are created with bold black base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

As the 2023-24 NBA season gets underway, you can anticipate seeing some of the best and most innovative basketball footwear ever worn on the court. Specifically, Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 and Jordan Tatum 2 variants. Sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts have shown a favorable response to the player's Tatum 1 silhouette.

Jordan Brand has seen popularity with this sneaker design, which has been released in a variety of colorways, including the "Wave Runner," "Desert Camo," and "Denim" iterations. As we move further into 2023, the Jordan Tatum 1 will be available in a few other colorways before making way for the Jordan Tatum 2 in 2024.

The Jordan Tatum 1 "Green Strike" variant is the upcoming release in the Jordan brand's lineup. This Tatum 1 is available in black, green strike, and anthracite, and it strikes the ideal balance between dark and light hues.

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

The majority of the top is constructed in black using a variety of components, including mesh and nubuck, among others. This sneaker, which is predominantly black, features a bright green hit that compliments the remainder of the shoe, providing a splash of the color.

The pair is finished off with a combination of anthracite grey for the midsole and the outer sole unit, with a final touch of green strike underneath the toe.

The creative team talked about the inspiration for the several attributes of the brand-new Jayson Tatum 1 signature shoe in the company's press release:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

Take a closer look at the sides of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

Nike's team also talked about the Zoom Air bag's built-in ankle support features:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

Be on the lookout for the new Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” shoes that will be available on 14 November this year. Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes are encouraged to sign up on Nike’s online site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.