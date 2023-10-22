Jordan Tatum 1 “Desert Camo” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Earlier in February 2023, Nike's newsroom officially presented Jayson Tatum's first eponymous signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 1. This model will add more colorways to the brand's basketball sneaker lineup in the following year, including the recently surfaced "Desert Camo" variation.

The new Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Desert Camo" colorway will be released in the spring of 2024, according to Sole Retriever. It will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and other select Jordan Brand stores, both online and in-store.

These sneakers will be offered in full family sizing options, including men, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant variants. The selling price for these variations is set at $120, $90, $75, and $55, respectively.

Jordan Tatum 1 “Desert Camo” sneakers are accentuated with volt embellishments

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Jayson Tatum's relationship with Jordan Brand is an association that has enthralled sneaker enthusiasts ever since it was first announced. On the basketball court, Tatum is an energetic and dynamic prodigy, and off the court, he is a style idol.

The Celtics' star Tatum has a passion for Jordan sneakers, which has resulted in an extensive range of bespoke Jordan Player edition sneakers. These sneakers have designs that are both classic and performance-driven. The year 2023 was notable since it was the year that he debuted his first signature sneaker, which was called the Jordan Tatum 1.

This model's repertoire will be broadened with numerous novel styles during the holiday 2023 season, notably the Cool Grey and Wave Runner varieties. And as excitement for the release of the Tatum 2 in Spring 2024 keeps evolving, the Tatum 1 is getting poised to make another statement with the impending release of a "Desert Camo" variant.

This latest "Desert Camo" rendition incorporates a wide variety of textures and colors, making it a shoe that successfully combines on-court prowess and urban style. The basketball shoe has the distinction of being the lightest shoe in the whole Jordan Brand line since its base is made of an ultralight-formulated mesh.

This particular version is distinguished by the use of earth-toned hues of tan and brown, and it also boasts canvas reinforcements on the eyestays as well as heel counters, in addition to a mesh tongue flap. Tan and brown elements are perfectly blended to create a desert camouflage design that these parts ultimately adopt.

On the laces, varying hues of black and white are spliced together, and the recognizable "JT" logo and Jumpman marking are both printed in black to emphasize the silhouette.

A strong volt color is used for Tatum's signature, the digit "0" on his jersey, and the knit trim on the medial side. It creates a vibrant contrast. The uncaged Zoom Air component in Volt green is housed within the foam midsole, which provides both convenience and functionality for the shoe.

Take a closer look at the sides and heels of this Jordan Tatum 1 sneaker (Image via size?)

This footwear's sole wraps the midfoot and extends upwards. Also, an additional layer of tan TPU provides additional support for this area. To cap off the design, the sole features a dual-color strategy, with an earthy gum finish on the zonal tread at the toe along with a subdued sail shade on the foam portions. It gives the shoe a really unique aspect.

Be on the lookout for the Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Desert Camo” shoes that will be accessible in the coming year.