Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Home Team" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has worked with some of the best athletes in the world, especially for its Jordan Brand offshoot, and Jayson Tatum is one of them. After sporting different Jordan Brand models for numerous games and occasions, the player finally got his own signature shoe, dubbed Jordan Tatum 1, earlier this year. The “Home Team” is the latest variant of the stated silhouette.

The newly surfaced Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Home Team” shoes will supposedly hit the footwear scene on September 8, 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever. These brilliantly designed basketball trainers will be sold online as well as in-store locations of Nike and a handful of other selected Jordan Brand shops.

These upcoming sneakers will be made available in full family sizes for Tatum fans of all ages. Sizes including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddlers/infants are made for sale. While the first two are marked with $120 and $90 price tags, the next two versions are priced at $75 and $55 per pair, respectively.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Home Team” shoes are adorned with orange and green accents all over

Jayson Tatum's distinctive basketball sneaker series with Nike-owned Jordan Brand is continuing to expand. With a bevy of new iterations “Home Team” colorway is scheduled to be released in time for the fall and holiday seasons after the "Wave Runner," Denim," and "Cool Grey" variants that arrived in recent weeks.

The Jordan Tatum 1 in the "Home Team" colorway flaunts its signature woven mesh, thermoplastic urethane, and leather construction. This fresh look features a modern color scheme with White/Total Orange-Black-Green Strike hues.

The base is made of clean white engineered mesh, exquisitely contrasted by a striking black TPU coating that strengthens the lightweight structure. This powerful combination is further highlighted by a black tongue along with laces, which make a striking contrast with the bright orange design on the shoe.

A vibrant shade of volt green can be seen on the sockliner, the collar area, and the exposed knit part on the mid-foot. These volt green accents add an energizing twist to the overall color combination. On the rear, the black leather heel counter is embellished with the bright orange Jumpman insignia and matching heel tags.

The sole units are predominantly white and orange in appearance. A white foam midsole encloses a Zoom Air element in the forefoot that is not caged. An orange and white outer sole unit is built for grip and serves as the shoe's foundation. The shoe offers the highest level of ease and efficiency attainable.

In the company's press room, the designers have emphasized the following influences on the characteristics of the brand-new Jayson Tatum signature shoe:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

The designers also stated about the built-in ankle reinforcement features associated with the Zoom Air bag:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

Keep your game up with the new Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 “Home Team” colorway that will be purchasable in the next few days.