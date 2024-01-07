Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Wolf Grey Gum" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A brand new "Wolf Grey Gum" Air Jordan 1 Low Golf model joins Jordan Brand's already extensive collection of golf shoes. This iteration is entirely covered in a Wolf Grey/Iron Grey-White-Gum Medium Brown scheme.

On January 19, 2024, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Wolf Grey Gum" variation is anticipated to be available for purchase, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be accessible via the online as well as in-store sites of Nike and a slew of its connected sellers. Additionally, the selling price is set at $150 and is available in men's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Wolf Grey Gum" shoes are adorned with splatter paint swooshes on top

Here's another look at the upcoming golf sneakers (Image via Nike)

Jordan Brand is expanding into golf, a sport that Michael Jordan plays frequently. In their foray into golf, Jordan Business has recreated several vintage models, including the Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 1 Low, and Air Jordan 6, for use on the course.

The newest "Wolf Grey Gum" version of the Jordan 1 Low is going to be released by the shoe brand as we arrive in the month of January 2024. The latest version comes after the Black Gum variant, which was very recently introduced.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Wolf Grey Gum" colorway is a good illustration of how luxury and functionality can go hand in hand. It has an upper body that is durable and resistant to the elements, which is an essential quality for golfing shoes to stand against different atmospheric conditions.

Splatter paint is used to decorate the layers of the top, which adds modern appeal to the Wolf Grey style that is otherwise monochrome.

This design is also included on the Swoosh, which provides a dramatic contrast to the grey toppings and underlays featured on the footwear. While including aspects that are crucial for golf, the layout of this golf version remains faithful to its beginnings in basketball.

Below it, the shoes feature a white Jordan 1 midsole, providing an uncluttered and regular appearance. Another highlight of this pair is the gum rubber outer sole unit, which is intended to be spikeless to increase mobility and usefulness on the golf course.

Take a look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Nike describes Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes as:

“Feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G is an instant classic on the course. With Air cushioning underfoot, a Wings logo on the heel and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing, it delivers all the clubhouse cool of the original AJ1—plus everything you need to play 18 holes in comfort.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Wolf Grey Gum" shoes that will reportedly arrive in the next few days. Those curious to cop them are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.