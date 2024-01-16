Nike Air Jordans are the products of one of the greatest collaborations in sneaker history. Founded by Nike in collaboration with Michael Jordan in 1984, it has a rich history of blending sports, practicality, and fashion. Since it was founded, the brand has revolutionized the sneaker industry.

The first sneaker produced by the brand, the Nike Air Jordan 1 stands as a symbol of self-expression and bold fashion for athletes, sneakerheads, and fashionistas. The sneaker manages to go beyond the basketball courts and right out on the streets.

As summer 2024 approaches, it is time for sneakerheads to cop Nike Air Jordans that reflect the season's vibrant nature. From classic retro to contemporary designs, these Nike Air Jordans would elevate your sneaker game with the perfect fusion of sports and style.

Disclaimer: This list isn't ranked in any particular order and may contain the writer's opinions.

7 best Nike Air Jordans to buy for summer 2024

1) 1 Retro High OG

The 1 Retro High OG (Image via Nike)

This classic remake is crafted from genuine leather and offers durability and structure. The sneakers feature encapsulated air-sole units for lightweight cushioning and solid rubber outsoles that provide high traction. They also have a stitched swoosh logo on both sides and the wings logo stamped on the collar. These kicks are multicolored, having an upper in yellow, black, and white.

They are available fo $180 on Nike's online store.

2) 1 low SE

The 1 low SE (Image via Nike)

This footwear comes in a low-top silhouette and is part of the special edition AJ1 low that blends rich textures and warm neutrals. It features an upper made from leather and suede and has a rubber outsole for traction, and Nike technology that absorbs impact and provides cushioning. The sneaker model also has a stitched swoosh logo on both sides and a wings logo on the heel. These shoes have an upper in a color mix of brown and coffee and a white outsole.

This sneaker model is available for $125 on Nike's online store.

3) XXXVIII Low Fundamental

The XXXVIII Low Fundamental (Image via Nike)

These multicolored kicks come in red, black, and white colors.

The shoe features a stabilizing X plate that grounds the feet and a full-length zoom strobel unit that enhances speed. It also has embroidery in the upper that ensures the shoe stays secure and an upper crafted from a lightweight mesh material.

This basketball shoe is sold on Nike's official store for $175.

4) 1 Mid sneakers

The 1 Mid sneakers (Image via Nike)

This sneaker comes in a mid-top silhouette inspired by the original AJ1, it maintains the iconic look but has a different color choice and material.

Available in black and white colors, the shoe features an upper crafted from synthetic leather and textile material along with a foam midsole. It also has a rubber outsole with high traction ability, Nike Air cushioning that provides great comfort, and a stitched Swoosh logo on both sides of the sneaker.

The sneaker is sold for $125 on Nike's official store.

5) Jordan True Flight

The Jordan True Flight (Image via Nike)

This sneaker blends classic design with streetwear aesthetics. It comes in a multicolored upper of black and blue, and a white outsole. The sneaker features an upper crafted from a genuine and synthetic leather mix that provides structure and full-length air-sole units that provide lightweight cushioning. It has heel pull loops, collar cutouts, and an internal fit sleeve that provides a firm and secure fit.

The shoes are sold for $112.97 on Nike's official store.

6) 1 Women SE

The 1 Women SE (Image via Nike)

This footwear adopts the classic silhouette of AJ1 and it features a Nike air unit for support and cushioning, a rubber outsole for traction, and a low-top silhouette. This Nike Air Jordan sneaker comes in a color mix of white, aqua blue, and rush fuchsia.

It is sold for $125 on Nike's official store.

7) 11 CMFT low

The 11 CMFT low (Image via Nike)

This shoe adopts the leather toe cap, mudguard, and webbing lace loops of the classic AJ11. It features a 1-piece foam collar, rubber outsole, zoom air cushioning that makes the shoe lightweight, and premium leather that covers the toe area. The Nike Air Jordan silhouette comes with an upper in pure white accented by an outsole in a red hue.

It is sold for $97.97 on Nike's online store.

These Nike Air Jordans embody the colorful spirit of summer and are also suitable for other seasons too.