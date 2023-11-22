Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers mark another exciting chapter in the ever-evolving story of Jordan Brand's footwear. Rising from a controversial beginning, the Jordan Legacy 312 has established itself as a sought-after hybrid silhouette, combining classic design elements with modern flair. The model's low-top version particularly stands out, seamlessly incorporating the brand’s iconic OG styles into its design.

Recently, this model has embraced a new colorway, reminiscent of the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow”. This latest rendition showcases the brand's ability to reinterpret its classic designs in a way that resonates with contemporary sneaker culture. The blend of traditional and modern elements in these sneakers is a testament to the brand’s enduring relevance in the world of athletic footwear.

Excitement is building as sneaker enthusiasts anticipate the release of the Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, these sneakers are set to retail for $145.

Prospective buyers can look forward to purchasing them from Nikestore US upon their release in 2023. The anticipation is heightened by the availability of official imagery, giving fans a closer look at what to expect.

Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers will be available at $145

Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers boast a design that pays homage to the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow”. Its bright yellow hues, concentrated along the midsole and accented with black-speckled detailing, give the sneakers a vibrant and eye-catching look. These colors also extend to the branded embellishments on the heel, tongue, and forefoot strap, adding to the sneaker's dynamic appearance.

In addition, the design further incorporates greyscale elements, with crisp white leather sidewalls, tongue, and vamp providing a stark contrast to the vivid yellow. Jet-black contrasts are strategically placed on the profile swooshes, inner lining, and parts of the midsole, enhancing the sneaker's visual appeal.

The iconic elephant print, a signature element of the Jordan brand, makes a classic appearance along the mid-foot overlay, completing the sneaker's design with a nod to its heritage.

The Legacy of Jordan and Air Jordan

Jordan Brand, operating under the Nike umbrella, boasts a significant historical impact on both the sneaker and basketball realms. Named in honor of basketball icon Michael Jordan, the brand has consistently been a symbol of both innovation and fashion from its very beginning.

Particularly, the Air Jordan line has played a major role in the brand's journey, introducing revolutionary designs and pioneering new trends in the world of sports shoes. The Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers are a continuation of this legacy, blending classic elements with contemporary design.

The Jordan 312 Low “White/Yellow/Black” sneakers are set to be a significant addition to the Jordan Brand lineup. These sneakers are sure to appeal to both long-time Jordan fans and new enthusiasts.

The Jordan 312 Low "White/Yellow/Black" sneakers are set to be a significant addition to the Jordan Brand lineup. These sneakers are sure to appeal to both long-time Jordan fans and new enthusiasts.

Sneakerheads can look forward to adding this unique and stylish pair to their collections in 2023. With their eye-catching design and deep roots in sneaker history, the Jordan 312 Low "White/Yellow/Black" is poised to be a must-have for anyone with a passion for stylish, high-quality athletic footwear.