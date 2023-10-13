5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in November 2023

Sneaker enthusiasts are about to welcome some more warmth with upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in November 2023. Set to drop at select retailers and Nike.com, these releases are the perfect fusion of history, innovation, and style that define the Air Jordan legacy.

Following its collaboration with Michael Jordan, the basketball legend, the Air Jordan brand has given a new vision to the entire sneaker culture from its beginning in 1985.

Let’s know more about the best Nike Air Jordan releases in the upcoming month.

Best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in November 2023

1) Air Jordan Zion 3 “Fresh Paint”

Air Jordan Zion 3 “Fresh Paint” (Image via Nicekicks)

Releasing in November, the Jordan Zion 3 “Fresh Paint” is a tribute to the iconic Air Jordan 4 “White Cement”. Priced yet to be disclosed, this sneaker boasts a white upper complemented by a cement-splattered grey midsole, red lining on the tongue, and the signature red Jumpman branding.

Inspired by Zion Williamson's journey from Marion, South Carolina to the NBA, the design symbolizes his resilience and determination. The unique 3-D imaging on the upper signifies Zion's ascend from his humble beginnings, offering a blend of style and performance.

Its clear rubber herringbone traction pattern guarantees quickness, while the Formula23 midsole and Zoom Air bag ensure comfort. A timeless classic, this sneaker encapsulates Zion's essence and the rich history of Air Jordan.

2) Air Jordan 2 WMNS "Mauve"

Air Jordan 2 WMNS "Mauve" (Image via Nicekicks)

Set to launch on November 2, 2023, the Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Mauve” is priced at $175. Following the resurgence of the Air Jordan 2 due to collaborations like the OFF-WHITE series in 2022, this model showcases a luxurious full-leather black base highlighted by hints of purple.

The detailed Nike and Jordan branding on the tongue and heels elevate its aesthetic, while the sail midsoles atop a black and purple sole further emphasize its elegance.

This Nike Air Jordan 2 WMNS release connects to the continued legacy of Air Jordan in the sneaker community.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Reimagined

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Reimagined (Image via Nicekicks)

Dropping on November 4, 2023, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal” Reimagined is a fresh take on a beloved classic. Retailing at $180, it revisits the iconic “Royal” colorway first introduced in 1985.

The all-suede upper is adorned with a black base, royal blue accents, and a pristine white midsole. The themed black and royal blue packaging adds a touch of exclusivity.

This release is a harmonious blend of Jordan Brand's heritage and contemporary design principles, making it a must-have for every sneaker aficionado.

4) Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy”

Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” (Image via Nicekicks)

Releasing on November 10, 2023, the Nike Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” is set to dazzle sneaker enthusiasts. Priced at $210, this anticipated release showcases a striking color palette of “Midnight Navy,” “Black,” and “Football Grey”.

The intricate design is further enhanced by the titular hue that predominates the shoe, giving it a unique "Fear” Jordan 5 vibe. Signature details like the Jumpman logos on the tongues and heels, the translucent side netting, and the branded lace locks are all set to make a comeback.

Completing the design are the white midsole, speckled shark teeth overlays, and an icy translucent outsole. With its elegant blend of colors and iconic features, the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE “Midnight Navy” is not just a sneaker; it's an experience.

5) Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" sneakers

Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" sneakers (Image via Nicekicks)

Making a grand return on November 21, 2023, after nearly two decades, the Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” is priced at $200. This unique sneaker from Nike Air Jordan, was first released in 2004, drawing inspiration from the popularity of Timbs. It flaunts a boot-like suede in “Wheat,” white leather at the toe, and tumbled leather overlays.

The classic Jordan brand touches, such as the “Wheat” Jumpman on the tongue and the panther's eye, showcase its rich history. The Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” is not just a shoe; it's a piece of sneaker history.

As the holiday season approaches, the best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in November 2023 promise a blend of nostalgia, style, and innovation. For sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans, these Nike Air Jordan releases offer something unique for everyone this November.