Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Chicago Twist" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, and its co-owned label Jordan Brand, is crafting a brand-new Air Jordan 2 makeover to honor Michael Jordan's NBA team, the Chicago Bulls.

The Jordan Brand has continued to maintain a prominent position in the footwear industry with remarkable colorways on the signature Air Jordan sneaker models. Now, the latest to join in the lineage is the Air Jordan 2 Low "Chicago Twist."

The label has been celebrating "Jordan Year" in 2023 as a nod to Jordan's basketball jersey number, "23." To do so, the Jordan label has added multiple relevant colorways reminiscing Jordan's heyday as a basketball player. The latest AJ2 "Chicago Twist" will serve a similar purpose for MJ's fans.

A release date for the Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Chicago Twist" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Batr Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on Oct. 7, 2023 for $150.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Chicago Twist" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Chicago Twist" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan kickstarted their sponsorship deal in 1984 and brought dynamic changes to both the basketball and fashion worlds. A year later, the duo launched their first signature shoe, Air Jordan 1. Since then, they have continued to evolve their Air Jordan sneaker lineage annually.

Following AJ1, the Air Jordan 2 silhouette was launched in 1986 to add a luxury touch on the MJ's signature sneaker lineage. The Air Jordan 2 was designed to blend luxury fashion with athleisure.

After debuting in 1986, the shoe was slightly neglected in terms of its new colorways but has grown in popularity in 2022 and 2023. The shoe was designed by the swoosh label's veterans Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore. The Nike website introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

The latest sneaker makeover to be added into the lineage is Air Jordan 2 "Chicago Twist," which is a nod to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls' NBA team. The shoe comes clad in red, white and black hues, which is similar to the Chicago Bulls' team colors.

The "Chicago" color scheme was debuted in 1985 on the Air Jordan 1 High and has since been remastered, reiterated and reapplied on most of the Air Jordan sneaker models.

The latest AJ2 Low "Chicago Twist" comes clad in a blend of white, university red, coconut milk and black hue.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. The base of the shoe is clad in mostly white hue, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes. The White hue contrasts with Black accents, which are placed on the inner lining and heels.

Pops of University Red are added on the heel tabs, piping, sock liners and the winged basketball logo on the tongues. The look is finished off with coconut milk sole unit.