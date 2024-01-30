Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY “Year of the Dragon” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY “Year of the Dragon” sneakers recently emerged online. The detailed look at this themed Air Force 1 Low colorway was shared by @shanghaisole and @gc911. The complete shoe is decked in a Metallic Gold/Lilac color palette.

The newly appeared Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene exclusively in China on February 14, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be made available for purchase only through Nike SNKRS channels in China. This celebratory shoe will be sold at a retail price of $365 and will be available in women's sizes.

More details about the Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY “Year of the Dragon”

A closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY Year of the Dragon sneakers (Image via Instagram/@shanghaisole)

All throughout the history of the sneaker calendar, Nike's Lunar New Year offerings have consistently been the talk of the town. In 2024, the manufacturer will maintain the practice by releasing a unique rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low that will be limited to China.

Not only does this version match the global launch of the Sail colorway, which is patterned around the Year of the Dragon, but it also comes amid other festive variations such as the Nike KD 4 and a Dunk Low that is only made for children.

The extensive cultural tradition of the Lunar New Year festivities is reflected in the Air Force 1 Low CNY, which stands out as a reflection of this heritage.

The outer layer of this exclusive version, AF1, is completely covered in a bright gold tone, and it features a detailed design that immediately draws the attention of the individual. The depth of intricacy displayed here is evocative of the artwork that Edison Chen and CLOT did in the past on Air Force 1, which demonstrates a comparable artistic flare for detailed design.

The footwear is distinguished from others on the market by its gorgeous needlework of a golden dragon that is generously adorned with lavender. Within the context of Chinese culture, the dragon is a representation of strength as well as good fortune. It is woven throughout the sides of the shoe, which gives the layout a sense of depth and interpretation.

Furthermore, golden highlights are found on the lace dubrae, tongue tag, and heel of the shoe. Each of these elements is embellished with Chinese symbols, which further emphasizes the cultural value of the footwear. The sole system features an embroidered textile design that was designed to resemble the intricate pattern found on the outer.

A matching grey rubber outer sole unit is included in this meticulous design, which brings the sneaker's extravagant appearance to an encompassing climax.

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY “Year of the Dragon” sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks.

Besides this China-exclusive version of the shoe, Nike fans can also try and get their hands on many other “Year of the Dragon” sneakers presented by the brand for 2024. Jordan Spizike Low, Dunk Low, other Air Force 1 Low colorway, and Air Jordan 1 Low shoes also embraced the thematic makeovers for the Chinese celebrations.