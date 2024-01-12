CLOT x Adidas Superstar “White/Black” shoes: Everything we know so far

Edison Chen’s renowned fashion label, CLOT, joined hands with Adidas for their most recent take on the latter’s popular Adidas Superstar silhouette. The duo gave a unique upgrade to the stated silhouette with stacked sole units underneath. This upcoming sneaker design will feature a classic “White/Black” color palette.

As per the initial reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources, the CLOT x Adidas Superstar “White/Black” sneaker is anticipated to enter the sneaker world on February 23, 2024. The official release date is still awaiting confirmation from the shoe label.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered exclusively via the online as well as offline sites of Adidas and CLOT. Fans and interested readers will need to wait for pricing details.

CLOT x Adidas Superstar "White/Black" shoes are combined with layered sole units underneath

Here's another look at the collaborative sneaker design (Image via Adidas)

Since the early days of shoe lifestyle and culture, Edison Chen's CLOT brand has maintained a position among the leading competitors in innovation. Many people were surprised to learn about its new collaboration with Adidas. CLOT is leaving aside its pile of joint endeavors with Nike, and Adidas is trying to revitalize its working relationships after parting ways with Yeezy.

As the beginning of an entirely novel phase for both firms, this alliance signifies a fresh start for the two businesses involved. The CLOT and Adidas sneaker lines are getting ready to drop a new Superstar sneaker colorway.

The upcoming release builds on the success of their previous launch, a three-way collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label Neighborhood on an updated rendition of the Adidas Superstar.

By blending traditional streetwear's design elements with elegant European dress shoes, the CLOT x Adidas Superstar "White/Black" iteration exemplifies an effective partnership. The shoe in question boasts an accentuated shell toe style in white, which complements the white lace set, as well as an exquisitely positioned leather tassel.

The footwear was designed by Edison Chen, who drew ideas from his recent summer trip to Europe and his newly developed design sensibility. Luxurious leather was used in the top's construction, giving the shoe an elegant appearance.

A touch of old-fashioned elegance is introduced to the layout through perforations reminiscent of brogue shoe patterns. These openings are carefully placed between the black Three Stripes and along the black leather heel tab.

The top as well as the sole unit are connected by a characteristic covering of brown leather that is interwoven with tan contrast stitches. This layer contributes to the sense of luxury that the footwear exhibits.

The structure is finished off with a cream-colored grooved rubber outer sole unit that is designed to be durable and traction-oriented, as well as a piled white and tan midsole that offers a novel spin on the traditional Superstar.

Keep an eye out for the new CLOT x Adidas Superstar Cloud "White/Black" colorway that will be accessible in the following month. Adidas enthusiasts and other sneakerheads can stay in touch with the shoe label for timely alerts on their arrival.