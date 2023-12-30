Adidas Superstar “Valentine’s Day” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Along with other prominent shoe brands, Adidas is getting ready for Valentine's Day 2024 with the release of the Adidas Superstar "Valentine's Day" edition. The new colorway of the Superstar silhouette is entirely decked in a Cloud White / Bright Red / Wonder Clay color palette.

The Adidas Superstar "Valentine’s Day" sneakers are all set to enter the footwear world on January 1, 2024, at 8:00 AM GMT. These shoes are marked with a selling price label of $100 for each pair. They will be sold via the online and offline sites of Adidas.

Adidas Superstar “Valentine’s Day” shoes are embellished with heart-shaped motifs

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas is again rising to the occasion as Valentine's Day continues to soar in popularity as an essential time for the debut of new sneaker styles. The company has created a limited-edition version of the classic Superstars for the impending new year, ideally in line with the sentimental nature of the holiday season.

This distinctive set of Adidas Superstars perfectly examplies how classic style and Valentine's Day enthusiasm can work together harmoniously.

The outer layer of the footwear is a brilliant white color, and it is flawlessly complemented by an off-white sole, which creates a contrast that is both modest and stunning. The sneaker was embellished with three vivid red stripes, a unique detail connected with Adidas' timeless aesthetic.

These stripes added a splash of vibrancy to the sneaker. The red backstay, delicately adorned with a pastel pink Adidas emblem, adds warmth to the overall layout. This is a complement to the previous statement.

On the other hand, the Valentine's Day-inspired embellishment is what truly sets this pair apart from other Superstars. Two little hearts are elegantly placed at the heel counter, offering a subtle allusion to the concept of love.

Completely celebrating the Valentine's Day theme, its most prominent feature is the significantly larger heart located at the tongue's peak. This heart supersedes the tri-leaf emblem that is included in the 3-Stripes.

The description of the latest Adidas Superstar "Valentine’s Day" shoes on the brand's official web page reads:

“These adidas Superstar shoes are your stylish companion for everyday life. Their iconic smooth leather upper and rubber shell toe have been turning heads for over 50 years. Now crafted in a bold color palette, they bring new flare to a forever classic.”

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Adidas)

It continues as follows:

“Embroidered hearts on the heel add an extra dose of sweetness. And the cushioned footbed means your arches and soles get as much love as your style. For a shoe that's shaped culture and defined generations, the Superstar makes a statement in any setting.”

This shoe has recycled components, according to the brand's website. Reusing materials helps lessen our strain on the environment by cutting down on waste and the consumption of limited resources.

Set your reminders for the Adidas Superstar “Valentine’s Day” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Adidas' official site to receive quick notifications on their arrival.